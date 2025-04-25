Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus power station price drops even lower

Just yesterday, we reported that the Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus and Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus were on sale. The Anker power station was $3,499, but we woke up to an even better deal this morning! You can get the Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus for just $3,199, which is a massive $1,600 discount. Buy the Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus for $3,199 ($1,600 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but you can get the same discount straight from the Anker SOLIX website. We know many of you already do a lot of your shopping on Amazon, though, so we are linking to it for convenience. The offer comes in the form of an on-page coupon that you must manually apply before adding the item to your cart.

As mentioned above, the Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus was $3,499 just yesterday, so it got $300 cheaper overnight. If you were considering getting it, and didn’t, maybe this extra discount will push you over the edge. I mean, if you bought it pretty late, you may still have time to cancel the order and repurchase it at a lower price!

The Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus is an awesome power station, and we can see why the brand is so popular among power station users. The design is sleek, the build quality is outstanding, and it is a very powerful unit. In fact, it is the highest-end power station Anker SOLIX has to offer.

This power station comes with a large 3,840Wh battery capacity. That is quite a bit of juice! To put matters into perspective, that is enough to charge an average smartphone over 460 times, or a laptop over 60 times. Additionally, it should keep a full fridge running for about 15 hours, or a TV for about 20 hours.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Additionally, it has a max output of 6,000W through the NEMA L14-30R connection, or 2,400W using the standard AC outlets. This is enough to power nearly all electronics you would have at home, including air fryers, microwave ovens, air conditioners, and even power tools. If, for any reason, 6,000W is not enough for you, you can connect two units together and output up to 12,000W.

The Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus has plenty of outlets, too. You get six AC outlets, two USB-C ports, two USB-A connections, and a car socket. Additionally, one of the main upgrades this model touts is that it has generator input support. This means that you’ll get multiple layers of protection against outages. The battery is already pretty large, and you can add expansion packs if you need more. Additionally, it is capable of getting up to 3,200W of solar panel input. If the sun is hiding, you can then run a gas generator and power the battery at 6,000W speeds.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

All these things combined make the Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus an amazing option for those of you who want a full home power backup solution or for RV owners. You can connect it directly to your home’s electrical wiring using a Home Power Panel. It can detect power outages and has 20ms UPS support, so you won’t even notice outages. You can also use it to charge your electric vehicle or power your whole RV through the 30A port.

I happen to like the Anker SOLIX F3,800 Plus quite a bit. If you have been looking for a capable power station with no compromises, this is definitely one of your best bets, especially if you can save $1,600 on its high price tag. Go get yours while it’s at its record-low price!

Extra deal: The previous gen is nearly as good, and it’s much cheaper!

We know paying $3,199 for a power station is still quite expensive. The good news is that you might not need the latest and greatest from Anker. You could get most of the benefits and save some cash with the previous-generation model, the Anker SOLIX F3800.

It is very similar. You get the same 3,840Wh battery capacity, 6,000W output, port selection, and it even looks nearly the same. However, it is slightly lighter, at 132.3lbs, instead of the 136.7lbs the Plus version weighs.

The largest difference is that it has no support for generator input. Max solar input is also slower at 2,400W, instead of 3,200W on the newer version. Max AC charging is also limited to 1,800W, instead of the Plus’ 6,000W maximum input. However, this one gets a NEMA 14-50 outlet, which is a nice addition for certain RV owners.

If you’re OK with these differences, which you might not even care for, you might as well save more and get the Anker SOLIX F3800 for $2,799.