The best power stations from Jackery and Anker are on sale

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

We’re not saying these are the best power stations for everyone, but they are the highest-end, most powerful models coming from Jackery and Anker. They may be a bit too much for many of us, but those who want a complete home power backup solution or the ultimate camping electricity source will absolutely love them. The thing is, they are mighty expensive, but today’s deals slash the prices by well over a grand! Buy the Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus for $2,483.10 ($1,150.90 off) Buy the Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus for $3,499 ($1,300 off)

The Jackery offer is available from the manufacturer’s official website. The trick is that part of the discount is automatic, but reaching maximum savings will require adding the coupon code “EARTH10” to get an extra 10% discount. Of course, this is in celebration of Earth Day. The Anker discount comes from Amazon, in the form of an on-page coupon, which you must apply manually before adding the item to your cart.

Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus

Not sure which one to pick? I am personally a bigger fan of the Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus. For starters, it is $$2,483.10, which is significantly cheaper than the $3,499.99 Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus. And while it costs less, it is actually better in the departments that matter most to me. Mainly, it has a bigger battery capacity and higher max output.

The Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus carries a 5,040Wh battery. This is huge! To put that into perspective, that’s enough to power an average TV for about two days, or a full fridge for about 110 hours.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Additionally, there are very few appliances that the Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus can’t power. It has a max output of 7,200W, using the NEMA L14-30R AC or NEMA 14-50 ports. The AC outlets max out at 2,400W.

Talking about outputs, you’ll get plenty of them. It has four AC outlets, two USB-C ports, two USB-A connections, a car socket, and NEMA connections.

Other features include up to 4,000W of solar input, Transfer Switch support for home wiring backup, 20ms UPS support, and more. RV owners will love it, as it can be used as a main power source using either the 30A or 50A ports. You can even charge an electric vehicle with it! And if you feel like the 5,040Wh battery isn’t enough, you can buy expansion packs.

I also happen to like the shorter design, which gives it a lower center of gravity and doesn’t feel as bulky. It has wheels and a handle, so it’s nice to roll around. It’s still not light, though. I would honestly rather not take it to a camping trip, as it is a bit hard to carry. Then again, so is Anker’s power station.

Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus

Anker is very popular, and we can see why. The design is elegant, and the build quality is hard to beat. Should you pay extra for the Anker SOLIX F3,800 plus, though? After all, even after the discount, it is currently over $1,000 more than Jackery’s alternative.

The Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus has a 3,840Wh battery capacity. It is smaller, but it is still a bunch of juice. Additionally, it has a max output of 6,000W through the NEMA L14-30R, or 2,400W using the AC outlets.

If you want more AC outlets, this one is nicer, as it has six of them. Additionally, you get two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a car socket.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

One of the things that make this a better choice is that it has generator input support. This means that it has multiple layers of protection against outages. For starters, you get a pretty large battery and can add more through expansion packs. If that’s not enough, you can recharge using up to 3,200W of solar panel input. If the sun isn’t enough, you can also intake up to 6,000W using a gas generator as a last resort.

Generator support makes it a more fitting solution for homes or RV owners. Like the Jackery battery, it can be connected directly to your home wiring using a Transfer Switch and has 20ms UPS support. You can also charge your electric vehicle with it or connect it directly to your RV. If you want to take advantage of these deals, you should probably act quickly. These discounts are substantial, saving you well over $1,000 on the hottest power stations around. The Jackery price is especially low, thanks to the Earth Day sale, which ends in a bit over a day!

Also, if these are too much for your needs, look into the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 and the Anker SOLIX C1000 power stations. Both have a bit over 1,000Wh in battery capacity, and they are also significantly discounted today at $449. They are also much smaller, making them much better suited for activities like camping or running essentials during outages.