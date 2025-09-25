Anker SOLIX F3000 Power Station plummets to new record-low price, saving you $1,100!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Some people like the ultra-portable power stations, while others prefer the huge and powerful ones. Me? I like to find something in the middle. My favorite power station that is both powerful and portable is the Anker SOLIX F3000, and it has never been cheaper than today. Buy the Anker SOLIX F3000 Portable Power Station for $1,499 ($1,100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” We’re not sure how long the sale will last.

What do you want your power station for? I mostly use mine for those camping trips and family picnics. It’s nice to show up with a battery that can actually do it all. This is why I like the Anker SOLIX F3000 Portable Power Station so much. It is nearly as powerful as the high-end, huge models, but is still portable enough to take to a campsite or roll around home.

Sure, it’s not exactly tiny or light, either, at 25.6 × 11.8 × 14.8 in and 91.5 lbs. That said, I can actually lift this one on my own. The handle and wheels make it easier to transport, too.

With a 3,072Wh battery capacity, it still has plenty of juice to power your electronics for a while. To put things into perspective, that is enough to power a smartphone around 300 times!

Battery capacity isn’t everything, though. I still remember going to a family reunion and seeing people wonder why they couldn’t run a coffee maker “even though the battery was at 100%.” When you’re trying to run a high-power electronic, what matters more is the output. This one can handle as much as 3,600W using the TT-30R (which can actually power electric vehicles and RVs directly!). Using the standard AC outlets, it maxes out at 2,400W, which is still plenty!

Just to give you an idea, products like kettles, microwaves, and air fryers usually use about 1,000W-2,000W. Those are among the most powerful appliances most people have at home. Things like TVs usually use around 200W-300W. A fridge could use less, depending on the model. There are very few appliances that this thing can’t run.

Recharging is also pretty fast. You can juice it up using an AC outlet at 1,800W. I was able to recharge it completely in about two hours. If you need something faster, you can use the TT-30 cable to reach as much as 3,600W! And if you prefer solar panels, those max out at 2,400W.

It comes with a fair selection of ports. Aside from the four AC outlets and the TT-30R connection, it has a couple of 100W USB-C ports and another two 12W USB-A ports. There’s also a car socket.

Again, this is a new record-low price. This means the Anker SOLIX F3000 Portable Power Station is cheaper than ever! Such deals tend to be short-lived. If you’ve been looking to get a portable power station for your adventures, this is a great opportunity. Act quickly!

