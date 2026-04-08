You have 8 hours to save 23% on the Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station

The Anker SOLIX C300 is my favorite small power station. It is small enough to carry easily on adventures, yet powerful enough to handle much more than small battery packs. Today, it’s on sale for $229.99, but not for long. Get it now! Buy the Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station for just $229.99 ($69.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “Lightning Deal”. There are two things to keep in mind. For starters, the deal page shows a countdown indicating the offer will end in about eight hours, a bit before 9 PM Pacific. Also, there is a limited amount of available units. As of the time of writing this, 6% of the stock has been claimed.

Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station Versatile power station for any lifestyle The Anker SOLIX C300 is a reliable power station for your small electronics. 300W of output will charge your phones and laptop with ease, and 288Wh should keep you going all weekend. This is an ideal size and capacity for a CPAP machine, particularly useful when used in UPS mode. See price at Amazon Save $69.01 Lightning Deal!

The Anker SOLIX C300 is a super-portable power station. It’s among the smallest before you reach battery-pack territory, at just 6.5 x 6.3 x 9.5in. It’s also pretty light at 9.1lbs. Don’t mistake it for a simple power station, though. It can handle quite a bit of pressure.

This unit features a 288Wh battery capacity. This is enough to charge your average smartphone about 19 times. The output is also pretty nice, maxing out at 300W (with support for 600W peaks). This means you’ll be able to charge any mobile device, including tablets and laptops. You could even run something like a TV, a fan, or a small fridge.

Yes, you can power normal appliances with the Anker SOLIX C300. This is thanks to the three standard AC outlets, which can deliver up to 300W. There are also three USB-C ports, of which two support 140W and one supports 15W. In addition, there is a 12W USB-A connection for less demanding devices.

You’ll get a nice set of charging options. Of course, you can use a standard AC outlet to juice it up, but it also supports a 100W solar panel. Additionally, you can use one of the USB-C ports or a car charger.

Want in on this deal? Remember, the offer ends tonight, so you need to make up your mind soon. It’s a great option for those who want power on the go but don’t want to carry a huge, heavy battery.

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