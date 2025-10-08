Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 power station at its lowest price ever

Need a dependable power station for your adventures? Check out the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2, now available for $379. That’s a massive discount from its regular $799 price tag during the Prime Day festivities. Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station for $379.00 (53% off)

This portable power station brings serious energy to the table. With a 1,024Wh LiFePO₄ battery, it offers robust power with a 2,000W continuous output and a 3,000W peak. The real game-changer here is its HyperFlash charging tech, which lets you fully recharge in under an hour if you’re using the UltraFast Charge Mode in the app.

Whether you’re at home, in the office, or on a camping trip, this device’s ability to support up to 600W of solar input is worth noting. Coupled with its UPS function that ensures a quick switchover, losing power becomes a worry of the past. It is not just power-packed, but it’s also compact while still housing ten output ports.

I’ve been testing the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 for some weeks, and I love it. I’ll be writing a review soon, but for now, I can definitely tell you it is an awesome power station.

Just a reminder, Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Prime members. Not a member? There’s a 30-day trial you can start to grab these deals while they last. With a discount like this, the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 offers a compelling case.

