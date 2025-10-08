Search results for

Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 power station at its lowest price ever

Get the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 power station at a record-low price!
By

1 hour ago

Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station featured
Anker

Need a dependable power station for your adventures? Check out the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2, now available for $379. That’s a massive discount from its regular $799 price tag during the Prime Day festivities.

Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station for $379.00 (53% off)

This portable power station brings serious energy to the table. With a 1,024Wh LiFePO₄ battery, it offers robust power with a 2,000W continuous output and a 3,000W peak. The real game-changer here is its HyperFlash charging tech, which lets you fully recharge in under an hour if you’re using the UltraFast Charge Mode in the app.

Save $420.00

Whether you’re at home, in the office, or on a camping trip, this device’s ability to support up to 600W of solar input is worth noting. Coupled with its UPS function that ensures a quick switchover, losing power becomes a worry of the past. It is not just power-packed, but it’s also compact while still housing ten output ports.

I’ve been testing the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 for some weeks, and I love it. I’ll be writing a review soon, but for now, I can definitely tell you it is an awesome power station.

Just a reminder, Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Prime members. Not a member? There’s a 30-day trial you can start to grab these deals while they last. With a discount like this, the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 offers a compelling case.

