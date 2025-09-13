The Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 power station just launched and it's $350 off!

The Anker SOLIX C1000 has been one of the most popular power stations for some years, mainly because it offers a great balance between portability and power. The successor, the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station, just launched, and it is already $350 off! Let’s tell you all about it. Buy the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 for just $449 ($350 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but the same sale can be had directly from Anker’s website. We usually link to Amazon when we can, because we know some of you already do much of your shopping there, and it is a more convenient route.

There are way too many power station options out there now, but there is one area of the market that needs more development. It seems power stations are either too huge and powerful, or small and underpowered. What about those who want something easily portable yet powerful? The Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 is one of those.

I have been testing this exact model, and a review is underway. You’ll learn my full thoughts soon, but let me tell you, this thing is easy to carry. It measures 15.12 × 8.19 × 9.61in and weighs just 24.9 lbs. I can easily carry it for about three blocks before I start feeling a sweat breaking.

Not only is it portable and very nicely built, but it is quite capable, featuring a max output of 2,000W (with support for 3,000W peaks). It also has a pretty nicely-sized 1,024Wh battery capacity. To give you an idea of what that means, it can charge an average phone over 67 times. It can also run a fridge for up to 14 hours, or a kettle for nearly an hour.

I absolutely love this device’s port selection, mainly because it has so many AC outlets for a power station of this size. It has five standard AC outlets, which can reach a maximum of 2,000W output. It also has a couple of 140W USB-C ports, a third 15W USB-C port, a single 12W USB-A connection, and a car socket.

As already mentioned, I am working on this review and a final verdict is coming soon. If you are already convinced, though, this is a deal you can’t miss. Especially considering it is a launch offer on a brand-new product. Go get it before the price goes up to the retail price!

