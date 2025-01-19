Don't slack, just stack: How I tamed my growing Android widget obsession

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Although I love the abundance of unique widgets Android affords me, that affection is getting out of hand. I admit, I probably don’t need the dozens of widgets on my device, even though I’ve grown to like my peculiar setup.

To fuel this passion, I use Kvaesitso as my preferred launcher as it offers vertically scrolling (daisy chained) widgets on its homepage. This layout gives me the freedom to add as many widgets as possible, which makes for a rather lengthy list. However, as much as it pains me, I should simplify my widget layout to boost productivity. So, I searched for a solution to my widget hoarding problem and I found one: stacks.

Widget stacking to the rescue

While Kvaesitso remains my favorite launcher, it lacks a key home screen management feature: widget stacking. Stacks allow for multiple, separate widgets to inhabit the same section of your home screen on top of each other. They can be wheeled through with a simple horizontal or vertical scroll, freeing up the rest of the home screen for other important info or icons. As you can probably imagine, this is an easy way to manage the myriad widgets on my phone, but it does introduce natural restrictions.

Unfortunately, widget stacking is not an innate feature on Android (unless you’re a Samsung One UI user). Several third-party launchers offer it and my favorite among these is Niagara. So, I redownloaded it and set it as my default launcher.

I have a history with Niagara, having purchased it back in 2022, but I’ve barely used it on my device. As a maximalist, I struggle with it as my main launcher, but as January is the best time to create resolutions you’ll adhere to for a few weeks, I’m giving it another go. Its distraction-free focus and neat design make it the perfect fix for my wayward widget usage.

To create a widget stack on Niagara, you’ll need the app’s premium version. Once you’ve purchased it: Long-press the clock to access Niagara’s main settings Select Add custom widget, then select your widget. Next, repeat the first two steps. You’ll be greeted by a new dialog explaining how the widget stack system works. Tap Create widget stack. Your initial and second widgets will now occupy the same area of the home screen. You can add up to four widgets in the stack. So, did it fix my Android widget problems? Mostly, yes! Niagara is a unique launcher that revels in simplicity. The widget stack feature does feel like an afterthought, tacked on to appease users rather than stick to its core belief. Nevertheless, it did help me whittle down the number of widgets I deemed essential.

I don’t like Niagara. Are there alternatives?

Niagara isn’t the only launcher that supports Android widget stacking, even if it may be the best solution for me. I tried two other options, namely Action Launcher and Smart Launcher.

Both Action and Smart Launcher offer widget stacking, but neither has the focused, simple design of Niagara.

Action Launcher feels like a cross between Nova Launcher and Pixel Launcher. It introduced widget stacking to its repertoire in 2021, well before Samsung added it to One UI. I like the simplicity of this implementation, which allows multiple stacks on the home screen and enough space to place important icons above or below them. Unlike Niagara, scrolling through widgets demands a vertical flick, which is a problem for some of my vertically scrolling widgets (my calendar events list, for instance).

It’s a powerful launcher for those who want a Nova equivalent with widget management, but I couldn’t get past its annoying subscription nag boxes and awkward default font. It is important to note that Action offers widget stacking in the free version.

As for Smart Launcher, it locks away widget stacking behind its premium offering, which you can’t even try before buying. Nevertheless, adding a widget stack is as simple as Action, except Smart offers four distinct shapes for your stack. Like Niagara, widgets rotate horizontally — a more sensible arrangement for my needs.

Which other widget-taming options are there? If you’re prepared to look beyond Android launchers, several third-party apps helped me remedy my widget madness.

Instead of plastering a noticeboard of widgets on your home screen like I tend to do, Popup Widget hides these within app shortcuts. The benefits are clear: excessive widgets are hidden and only accessed when you need them, but this strength is also a hindrance. Ironically, opening each data-heavy widget by swiping on an icon wasted more of my time. I’d rather this information was ready immediately.

Popup Widget and Panels are two excellent apps for deeper widget management.

Popup Widget still has a place on my phone, though. It’s beneficial for opening shortcut widgets, like the Google Home or SmartThings widgets. You can see how it handles a widget from one of my favorite apps, Daily Word.

Panels tries to solve this issue but keeps widgets hidden until they’re required. As its name suggests, it offers fly-out panels for shortcuts, apps, and widgets on the sides of your phone’s screen. The free version allows a single widget panel, which made me even more mindful of my choice. It’s great for hiding cluttered widgets, like a calendar, events list, or vertical weather forecast. The above example uses a widget from weather app Breezy. Making sudden, sweeping changes to my smartphone workflow probably wasn’t the most straightforward idea, but I’ve enjoyed the exercise. After a few weeks of experimenting with various Android widget stacking tools and management solutions, I intend to stick with Niagara and Panels alongside a set of retro icons for a complete aesthetic refresh.

I know many users don’t like installing a third-party launcher to access a specific feature, and perhaps Google will finally add widget stacking to Android 16. It’s certainly on my wishlist for the upcoming Android update. Thankfully, developers have already embraced the feature’s usefulness.

How long will I be able to live without my swathe of essential Android widgets? I’m not entirely sure, but I am ready to embrace a less cluttered home screen for the foreseeable future.

