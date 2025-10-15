Can't open Google Play Store on your Android TV? Here's a quick fix

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Android TV 14 is over a year old, but this platform update has barely rolled out to the sea of Android TV devices. Still, most consumers have learned to live with their Android TVs as long as the TV can still open their favorite streaming apps, and let them download the occasional new app. However, this also appears to have hit a roadblock, as some users are complaining that they can no longer open the Play Store on their Android TV and Google TV devices.

A Reddit user recently reported being unable to open the Play Store on their Android TV. A few others chimed in with the same issue, with reports across devices, including the Onn 4K Plus streaming box. We checked on our end, and my colleagues are also facing the issue on a few Android TVs and the NVIDIA SHIELD TV.

The Google Play Store on affected Android TVs simply returns the error “Can’t connect. Check your internet connection and try again.” This isn’t an internet issue, though, as the same devices can stream content on YouTube and other streaming apps.

My colleagues resolved the problem by clearing the data for the Play Store on the Android TV device. It then connected to the internet and worked as expected.

This isn’t a universal issue, though, as I am not facing the problem on my Sony TV running Android TV 10. The Play Store works just fine, I can browse through new apps, download them, and even update existing apps. There’s a chance that Google has already fixed the underlying issue, but if you are still unable to browse the Play Store, you can try clearing its app data to see if it resolves the issue for you.

