Locked device? No problem, as Android could automate tasks anyway

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR An Android Authority teardown has uncovered evidence that trusted Android apps could soon see and control screen contents when your device is locked.

Code snippets suggest that this functionality could help you complete tasks on a locked device.

It’s theoretically possible that this feature could come to Googlebooks as well.

Google has been pushing agentic AI in 2026, as it unveiled Gemini Intelligence earlier this year to proactively accomplish tasks across your apps. Now, it looks like Google is laying the groundwork for agentic AI and screen automation functionality even when your device screen is locked.

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Nerd’s Chalk discovered code strings in the Companion Device Manager app showing that trusted Android apps could soon see and control screen contents while your device is locked. We were able to corroborate the report and found these and other strings. Check them out below.

Code Copy Text <string name="trust_pairing_initiator_summary">The app will be able to see and interact with your devices to use features like helping you complete tasks even when the device is locked. You can turn features on or off in your Android settings.</string> <string name="trust_pairing_initiator_title">Confirm PIN to pair the app <strong>%1$s</strong> with <strong>%2$s</strong>?</string> <string name="trust_pairing_responder_title">Confirm PIN to pair with your <strong>%1$s</strong>?</string> <string name="trust_type_proactive_assistance_title">Proactive assistance</string> <string name="trust_type_proactive_assistance_summary">Uses an app’s screen content so you can see suggestions.</string> <string name="trust_type_screen_automation_title">Screen automation</string <string name="trust_type_screen_automation_summary">See and interact with the screen content of apps you’ve allowed to help you complete tasks even if the screen is locked.</string>

The code snippets show that you’ll need to enter your PIN to pair these trusted apps with your device. This should give you some peace of mind if you’re worried about any app accessing your locked device. It looks like you can take advantage of two features once you’ve paired an app to your device. The first and last snippets indeed show that apps can help you complete tasks when your device is locked. Meanwhile, the fourth and fifth strings hint at a Magic Cue-like feature that shows suggestions based on screen content.

There’s no indication of supported platforms outside of Android devices. However, it’s also theoretically possible that this capability could be available on Googlebooks. After all, Google’s new platform will also support this feature via Gemini Intelligence.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that Google wants to deliver robust agentic smarts on devices. Deeper task automation is a great idea, but it could be frustrating if the task doesn’t get done due to a locked phone or laptop.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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