Google's new rules could wipe out sideloading and alternative app stores, F-Droid warns

TL;DR F-Droid has warned that Google’s new developer verification rules could effectively kill alternative Android app stores.

The platform says that Google’s rules are monopolistic and harmful to competition as well as user freedom.

F-Droid says the new rules would make Google the gatekeeper of all Android apps, but Google maintains that developers will still be able to distribute their apps directly to users through sideloading or use any app store.

Google’s new developer registration requirements could make it impossible for independent Android app stores like F-Droid to survive, the group behind the open-source repository has warned in a new blog post.

If you’re an Android enthusiast, you’re probably very familiar with F-Droid, but for those who don’t know, it’s a fairly small but respected alternative to the Google Play Store. Unlike Google Play, F-Droid only hosts free and open-source apps and deploys checks to throw out any trackers, ads, and hidden data-collection tools in apps. The project has been around for 15 years and is a popular resource for privacy-conscious Android users. That said, it’s nowhere near as big as the Google Play Store and hosts a little over 3,000 apps compared to the millions of apps and billions of users on Google Play.

In its blog post, the F-Droid team explained that Google’s new “developer registration decree” would require every Android app to be tied to a registered developer identity verified through government IDs and other personal details. Developers would also need to declare all of their app identifiers and signing keys directly to Google, making it the central authority for verifying Android apps, even those that are not on the Play Store.

So, if Google’s rule takes effect, alternative app stores like F-Droid will no longer be able to offer apps directly because they won’t control those keys or IDs.

The platform said it can’t take over app identities on behalf of open-source developers or force independent contributors to register with Google.

“The developer registration decree will end the F-Droid project and other free/open-source app distribution sources as we know them today,” F-Droid warned.

According to Google, developer verification will improve security and stop malware, but F-Droid disputes that claim. The group points out that the Play Store itself has repeatedly hosted malicious apps, while Android already has built-in protections like Play Protect that can remove harmful apps from devices. The platform argues that its open-source approach is more transparent and trustworthy than commercial stores like Google’s.

The bigger worry is that Google’s new policy could restrict how Android users get their apps and make Android a more closed ecosystem. “If you own a computer, you should have the right to run whatever programs you want on it,” F-Droid wrote.

The platform is now urging regulators in Europe, the US, and other regions to investigate Google’s plans, calling them monopolistic and harmful to competition and user freedom. Google plans to start rolling out its new developer verification requirements in phases starting September 2026. The company says developers will still be able to distribute their apps directly to users through sideloading or use any app store.

