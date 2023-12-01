Android not receiving texts from iPhone? Here's how you can try to fix it

Notoriously, Apple doesn’t like to play nice with Android. Steve Jobs called the operating system “stolen,” and there are a number of arbitrary barriers between the two platforms — in the iPhone’s Messages app, non-Apple devices are flagged with green bubbles, and the company only recently conceded the need to support RCS messaging. You should still able to get SMS and MMS messages from an iPhone if you’re an Android user, however — here’s how to fix things if you’re not.