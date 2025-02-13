This new Android widget makes it easier to quickly switch users

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 16 adds a new “multiuser” widget that lets you quickly switch between users on a device.

This widget has tappable buttons for each user, indicated by their profile picture.

The widget also includes a shortcut to open Android’s multiuser settings page.

There are a lot of unique Android widgets to pick from on the Play Store, but sometimes, you just want a simple widget that serves a single purpose, like one to quickly start a timer. If you’re looking for a simple widget that’ll let you expeditiously switch between users on your Android device, then you’ll enjoy the new multiuser widget in Android 16.

Android has long offered built-in support for multiple users, who each have their own personal data carve-outs, custom home screens, accounts, apps, files, settings, and more. While many people don’t have multiple users on their Android phones, this is more common on Android tablets, which are often shared among family members. Switching between users isn’t too difficult, as it can be done through Settings > System > Users or by tapping the user switcher button in the Quick Settings panel. For those seeking a more streamlined way of switching users, Google has introduced a new “switch users” widget in the latest Android 16 beta that allows you to quickly switch users.

The widget is incredibly simple, as it simply displays large buttons to switch between users on the device. Each button shows the user’s profile picture so it’s clear what tapping it will do. There’s also a button on the top right to open Android’s multiuser settings page, but that’s it in terms of functionality.

To add this new multiuser widget to your home screen, simple open the widget picker in your Android home screen launcher of choice and find the “switch users” widget. In the Pixel Launcher, this can be found under the “Users” category.

This new widget is part of a system app in Android 16 Beta 2 named “Multiuser.” This widget can’t be installed as a regular app because it needs the MANAGE_USERS permission to change users, and this permission can only be granted to system apps. Thus, if you want to use this widget, you’ll either need to install Android 16 Beta 2 right now or wait for the stable release of Android 16 to roll out for your device.

Do you have multiple users on your Android phone or tablet? Are you considering using this new multiuser widget? Let us know in the comments below!

