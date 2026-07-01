Android 17 QPR1 hits Platform Stability with today's Beta 6 release

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The sixth beta for Android 17 QPR1 is coming out today.

The latest beta carries the build number CP31.260618.005.

The update fixes several issues, such as being unable to select multiple spell checker languages.

Last week, Google released Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5 with a list of fixes. Which came only two weeks after the company rolled out Beta 4. Although it’s only been about a week, hopefully you’re ready to update again. Google is releasing Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6.

According to the announcement on Reddit, Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6 is arriving today. The update carries the build number CP31.260618.005. It adds that Android 17 QPR1 has reached Platform Stability as of Beta 6, meaning the API surface for developers has been locked, and you can incorporate the new APIs into your apps.

As is usually the case, this new beta contains several fixes and improvements. Here’s what to expect: Users were unable to select multiple spell checker languages.

Pressing the device volume buttons within the Clock app failed to trigger the expected user interface actions.

Rapidly swiping through the media carousel caused visual glitches in the Quick Settings layout and settings icon by improving animation and layout state handling during rapid transitions.

An issue in WindowManagerGlobal that resulted in app crashes.

Enabling the Wi-Fi hotspot displayed a generic default SSID instead of the user’s saved custom name.

Like last time, Beta 6 will be available for the Pixel 6 series. The full list of eligible devices includes the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9a, Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, 10 Pro Fold, 10a, Pixel Tablet series devices.

There are a few interesting changes in Beta 6 to be aware of. As Mishaal Rahman notes, the home screen context menu has be given a new design. The spaces between the menu items are now gone, and the Wallpaper & style label has been moved to the top.

Elsewhere, the Health Connect app now tracks and stores more metrics. Specifically, this beta introduces distance and calorie tracking.

Another one to look out for is the repositioning of taskbar icons. While in desktop windowing, you’ll find the taskbar icons on the bottom left instead of in the bottom center. Additionally, your picture-in-picture (PiP) windows will now float freely in desktop windowing. Before this update, the PiP window would go to either the right or left side of the screen.

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