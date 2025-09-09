iPhone 17 Pro's triple 48MP cameras raise the bar for Android flagships

TL;DR Apple upgraded the 12MP periscope zoom to a 48MP shooter on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

It’s the first time an iPhone lineup has had a high megapixel count all around.

The Pro models are also getting a variety of video features, like ProRes RAW, 4K 120fps Dolby Vision, and genlock.

The iPhone 17 series is here, with the official announcement taking place today during Apple’s launch event. Unlike previous years, the company made some big improvements in the hardware. One of the biggest upgrades is to the camera tech on the Pro models, helping the iPhone catch up to its Android competitors. Along with camera upgrades, Apple is also releasing a few new video features.

With the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, Apple did something it has never done until now. It has given the device high-megapixel count cameras all around. Gone is the old 12MP, 5x zoom optical zoom sensor. That camera has been replaced by a 48MP, 4x optical zoom sensor with f/2.8 aperture. It joins the 48MP, f/1.78 primary sensor and 48MP, f/2.2 ultrawide lens.

This new sensor features a tetraprism design that Apple says is 56% larger than the previous generation. As a result, the telephoto camera is capable of capturing sharper images in bright light and offers more detail in low light. There’s 4x optical zoom at 100mm for portraits, and Apple says the 8x optical zoom at 200mm is the longest ever on iPhone.

This is a significant jump that surely won’t go unnoticed by its Android rivals. On the other hand, one could see this as Android forcing Apple’s hand to up its specs.

Fittingly, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max owners will have a chance to put that new camera to the test with some new features. These features include: ProRes RAW: This is an Apple-developed video codec. The iPhone 17 Pro will be the first smartphone to support the format.

Apple Log 2: Brings support for a wider color gamut, broadcast frame rates, and recording open gate.

Genlock and time code support: Allows for precise video synchronization.

Dolby Vision HDR recording: Supports 4K 120fps recording.

Dual capture: Allows recording on the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

Center Stage: Uses AI to automatically expand the field of view so you can switch from portrait to landscape without turning the device. The iPhone 17 Pro will be available in three configurations: 256GB ($1,099), 512GB ($1,299), and 1TB ($1,499). Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max comes in four configurations: 256GB ($1,199), 512GB ($1,399), 1TB ($1,599), and 2TB ($1,999).

