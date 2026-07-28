Android gamers may soon be able to automatically record their biggest wins

TL;DR Play Games lets Android gamers keep track of achievements.

Now Play is working on a new mode to automatically take screen recordings when you get a new achievement.

Google warns that using this option may result in a frame rate hit.

For gamers who are always looking for that next challenge, simply beating a game is rarely enough. There’s beating, and then there’s conquering, and when you’re looking to 100% a new release, that’s going to mean completing all of its achievements. Google Play already helps keep track of your progress there, and now it looks like it’s working on a new tool for showing off some of your biggest wins along the way.

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Your gaming achievements are always waiting to be shown off in your gamer profile, but those only tell half the story. When you want to share the whole struggle you went through, snatching victory at the last moment, a screen recording is absolutely the way to go — but so often, we only remember to think about doing a recording after the fact.

In version 52.4.41-34 of the Google Play Store, we see developers preparing a new tool to save us from that kind of hindsight. Take a look at these new text strings present in this update:

Code Copy Text Auto-capture Achievements Playback Automatically record a playback when you earn an achievement. This feature might cause FPS drop.

Even without being able to see this in operation just yet, that description pretty clearly lays out what we can expect from the tool: Score an achievement, and your phone will automatically capture a screen recording of your accomplishment. As you might only assume when you start a recording during a busy gaming session, there’s the risk for some frame rate hiccups, as the app is ready to warn. It feels likely we’ll see this option integrated into the Play Games Sidekick when it’s ready to go.

Still, we do have questions about exactly how this will work — like how much time on each side of scoring the achievement will actually be recorded? Sometimes, a few seconds may be all the padding we need, but we can also appreciate situations where we might want our captured video to grab a little more of the action leading up to the achievement itself.

Honestly, this sounds like a pretty smart feature for Google to pursue, as putting these kind of videos in the hands of gamers is only going to encourage their sharing online — raising the profile of Android gaming, the Play Store, and achievements, all in one fell swoop.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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