Android gets closer to AirTag territory as Find Hub starts showing directional tracking

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR UWB-based tracking for location and direction was announced to come “later this month” to Find Hub (previously known as Find My device).

However, some users already have the functionality on Find Hub via the Moto Tag and UWB-compatible phones.

Google is fresh off the Android Show: I/O Edition, announcing a slew of changes coming to the Android platform. One of the changes included renaming Android’s Find My Device app to Find Hub, underscoring its ability to track more than just your devices. Google also announced that the Find Hub will get UWB support “later this month,” but it seems the switch has been flipped early.

Artem Russakovskii on X spotted the UWB UI active within the Find Hub. The app now shows an arrow and distance to the Moto Tag tracker, the first UWB-based tracker supported through the Find Hub.

Old UI New UI for UWB tracking

To use UWB tracking within Find Hub, you’d need a UWB-compatible tracker like the Moto Tag and a phone with the requisite UWB radio. You can find that on newer Android flagships, so double-check for UWB support. Once you tick these boxes, you must wait for Google to roll out the new Find Hub update to your device to start UWB tracking for distance and direction. Apple has had this functionality for years with the AirTag, but we’re still glad that Android is catching up.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.