Samsung's One UI 8 beats Google to the punch with new 90:10 multitasking split

TL;DR Samsung’s first One UI 8 beta for Galaxy S25 introduces an advanced split-screen feature using a new 90:10 split ratio.

This 90:10 split ratio allows apps to occupy a lot of screen real estate, and lets users quickly switching focus between the two apps without reducing productivity.

OnePlus pioneered this 90:10 split with its Open Canvas feature, and Google is working on bringing it to Pixels, possibly with a future QPR release.

One UI 8 beta program is now live for Galaxy S25 users, allowing us to see what Samsung is developing before the stable update rolls out. With this new Android 16-based update, Galaxy S25 users can now try out the upcoming 90:10 multitasking split, which is scheduled to come to Pixel devices with the Android 16 QPR1 update and probably to the rest of the Android ecosystem with Android 17.

One UI 8’s changelog mentions the following change under the Multitasking header: Enhanced split screen view: While 2 apps are open in split screen view, you can push one app against the edge of the screen to keep it partially visible while giving most of your focus to other app. Tap the smaller app any time to switch between them quickly. Here’s a quick demo of the change, showing two apps in split-screen view:

As you can see in the demo above, the split-screen view starts in 50:50 mode, but you can easily resize any app to become the dominant app, occupying 90% of the screen. The dominant app becomes significantly easier to use thanks to the abundant screen real estate. If you want to switch to the secondary app, you can tap on it to quickly make it the dominant app. This way, you can easily use two apps side by side in a 90:10 swappable split, without compromising the user experience as much as you would with a 50:50 split.

This change would be very familiar to those following our Android 16 coverage. Google has been spotted improving Android’s split-screen mode to support this new 90:10 ratio.

Here’s a demo of the feature from Android 16 betas:

This split-screen implementation is clearly inspired by the Open Canvas feature on OnePlus phones, which functions very similarly to what Google is developing. The feature, as available on OnePlus phones running Android 15-based Oxygen OS 15, is showcased below:

Google hasn’t officially announced this change, but we expect it to come to Pixel devices with Android 16 QPR1 or a later QPR. Once Pixels get it, the change could be incorporated into the wider Android platform with Android 17.

Samsung has beaten Google to the punch here, incorporating the change with Android 16-based One UI 8, though OnePlus remains the first to the party. Either way, we’re glad to see that more Android users will very soon get access to improved multitasking capabilities.

