Android 16 could make multitasking better on phones with this split screen change

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR The upcoming Android 16 update may let you put two apps into a 90:10 ratio in split-screen mode.

This means one app will take up 90% of the screen while the other app takes up the remaining 10%.

Currently, split-screen mode only lets you put apps into a 50:50 or 70:30 ratio.

The smaller screen size of Android smartphones compared to PCs can sometimes make work difficult. Fortunately, features like split-screen mode can help mitigate such problems. Split-screen lets you display two apps side-by-side, either in a 50:50 ratio (i.e. divided evenly in half) or in a 70:30 ratio. The upcoming Android 16 update may offer a new 90:10 split, making multitasking a bit more flexible on Android phones.

With the release of Android 16 DP2 last month, Google quietly updated the code for Android’s split-screen mode to support a 90:10 ratio. While this ratio isn’t currently functional in DP2, I managed to get it partially working with some tinkering.

In the video below, I demonstrate this by starting with Files by Google and Firefox split evenly (50:50). I then drag the divider to resize the apps, making Files by Google occupy 10% of the screen and Firefox the remaining 90%. I then drag the handle down to reverse these ratios. However, instead of dragging the divider again to enlarge Firefox, I simply tap the Firefox window to instantly enlarge it. This quick-enlarge function currently only works when the app being enlarged occupies the bottom 10% of the screen, likely because the feature is still under development.

This change has the potential to offer several benefits. The 90:10 ratio is ideal for focusing on one app while keeping another open for quick reference. Tapping the smaller app window instantly enlarges it. While the existing 70:30 split offers similar functionality in theory, on smaller Android phone screens, the 70% portion can still feel cramped, while the 30% portion might be larger than necessary. Having a 90:10 option just adds greater flexibility.

While Google deserves praise for improving multitasking on Android phones, this particular idea may originate from OnePlus, which recently implemented a similar feature for its smartphones called Open Canvas. Open Canvas has received considerable praise from users, so its potential adoption into Android 16 is certainly welcome. It’s not uncommon for Google to borrow ideas from its Android partners, and in fact it’s something we’d like to see more of.

Another multitasking improvement that Google is developing for Android 16 is a new “bubble anything” feature that lets you put any app in a floating bubble. This mode, which would enable apps to overlay others, could be even more useful than the 90:10 split ratio. Hopefully, both features will be included in the final Android 16 release, though that remains to be seen.

