Android camera not working? Here's how you can try to fix it

We can understand how frustrating an Android camera not working can be.

Editor’s note: We formulated these instructions using a Google Pixel 7a running Android 14. Some things may slightly differ depending on your device and software version.

Restart the phone A simple reboot can work wonders. I find that this fixes most common issues and bugs about 90% of the time. It’s also a simple solution, so you should at least try it. We have guides on restarting Android phones, as well as restarting Samsung phones, if you need some help.

Make sure your phone is charged

The camera uses quite a bit of battery. Many smartphones limit your camera if the device’s battery is too low. The phone may simply not have the juice to run the camera. Plug it in for a while and try to use the camera again after the phone has a healthy amount of charge.

Is your phone hot? Likewise, many manufacturers limit the camera when the phone is too hot. An overheated device can be dangerous for internal components. Since the camera uses plenty of resources, it will likely further increase the temperatures. Try to let the phone cool down for a bit. You can do this by unplugging it and letting it rest in a cool area, or a place with good airflow.

Force close the app If your Android camera is still not working, it’s time to bring out the bigger guns. Let’s start by closing the app completely.

How to force close an app on Android: Launch the Settings app. Go into Apps. Tap on See all apps. Find and select the Camera app. Hit Force stop. Tap on OK.

Clear the camera’s cache memory You can also clear the camera’s app cache. Cache files can get corrupted and cause issues with time. It’s good to clear it now and then. We have a dedicated guide on clearing cache on Android. Follow the steps and clear the cache on the Camera app.

Make sure you have enough storage space Naturally, the camera won’t have a place to put those gorgeous photos in if your storage space is too full. We have a complete guide on how to free up storage space, if you need some storage-saving tips.

Update your device

If your camera falls victim to a random bug or any other software issue, it’s a good idea to check for any available updates. Updates usually come with performance improvements and bug fixes. One of these may fix any issues your camera is running into.

Check the app permissions App permissions let you control what each application can access. You may have accidentally revoked the Camera app access to the camera. We have a complete guide on app permissions. Follow the guide to allow camera access to the Camera app.

The last resort: factory data reset A factory data reset will wipe your phone clean and bring it back to factory settings. Just make sure to backup any important files before you do this, as everything in your phone will be gone after a factory reset.

How to factory reset an Android phone: Launch the Settings app. Go into System. Hit Reset options. Select Erase all data (factory reset). Tap on Erase all data. Enter your PIN. Confirm by selecting Erase all data again.

Now, if none of these tips work, there’s not much we can do to help. It might be best to reach out to your phone’s manufacturer or carrier for help. You could try to make a warranty claim.

Can I use other camera apps on my Android phone? You can download many camera apps from the Google Play Store. This is a good temporary solution if you’re having issues with your camera app, specifically. Here’s our list of the best camera apps.

