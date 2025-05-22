Android Automotive is expanding its app catalog for cars with the largest displays

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on additional mobile app compatibility for large screens in Android Automotive.

There’s a new aspect ratio menu that allows you to switch between the default and full screen.

This compatibility will first arrive on the Volvo EX90.

It has been an eventful couple of days for Android Auto and Automotive announcements. On the Android Automotive side, we learned this week that Volvo’s cars will be the first vehicles with Google built-in to get Gemini integration. While that has been the main topic of discussion, you have missed this other announcement about large screens and app compatibility.

During a Google I/O session, the company shared that it is working with OEMs to add additional mobile app compatibility for large screens. Along with that, Google is aiming to expand its catalog of car-ready, large-screen optimized mobile apps into the thousands. This will start on cars with Google built-in running Android 14.

In the screenshot above, you can also see a new aspect ratio menu that will let you switch between the app’s default size and full screen. Android on your phone received a similar aspect ratio menu with Android 14 QPR1.

When Volvo announced that its cars would be the first to install Gemini, it also revealed that Google would use its vehicles for developing new features and updates. This means Volvo vehicles have first dibs on the latest Android features and performance enhancements. As such, it comes as no surprise that Google says that the Volvo EX90 will be the first car to have access to this expanded collection of large-screen compatible apps.

