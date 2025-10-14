Google breaks another Android Auto feature without telling anyone

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Android Auto v15.2 is breaking the “Quick Controls” widget that lets users control media or view navigation while using other apps.

Quick Controls can no longer be toggled on via settings after the most recent update, suggesting it could be removed entirely.

The feature still works on some display formats with a horizontal taskbar but not vertical ones.

Google recently deprecated GameSnacks in Android Auto‘s beta release track, indicating that the feature may be shut down soon. But that isn’t all that’s going away from Android Auto, as the platform’s Quick Controls feature could be next on the chopping block.

As spotted by 9to5Google, users on Reddit and Google forums are reporting that the latest Android Auto update, version 15.2, is breaking the “Quick Controls” feature for many users.

Previous Android Auto update with Quick Controls Latest Android Auto update without Quick Controls

Quick Controls is the widget present in the bottom bar that allows users to control media or view navigation directions when they are in a different app.

When Android Auto switched to a dashboard design, Google opted to use the bottom bar space for app shortcuts instead. However, users could still toggle “Quick Controls” on through Android Auto’s settings if they preferred. With the latest update, this toggle no longer works, leaving users without the Quick Controls widget.

The report speculates that Google may be removing Quick Controls. However, the feature still works on displays with a horizontal taskbar, but not on displays with a vertical taskbar. Since it works with at least one display format, the feature remains available, but something has definitely broken with the recent update.

