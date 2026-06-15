Gemini call bug on Android Auto leaves drivers staring at error messages

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Android Auto users are experiencing an issue with Gemini.

When trying to make a call through Gemini, an error message pops up.

The issue is causing some to switch back to Google Assistant

Last week, Gemini went down for the count, as a partial outage left Google’s AI platform serving up error messages. While that issue has since been resolved, a new problem appears to have popped up over the weekend. Gemini appears to be acting up on Android Auto, preventing users from making calls.

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According to dozens of Android Auto users, Gemini has lost its ability to make calls. When attempting to make a call through Gemini, these users are instead getting a pop-up that reads, “Something went wrong. Please try again.” Typical troubleshooting measures, such as clearing app data or resetting the car’s infotainment system, don’t appear to be working.

As a result of this issue, some users are switching back to Google Assistant. It appears that switching back to Assistant has been a viable workaround for those who made the decision to do so. While it’s not recommended, others have found that uninstalling the last update can also restore calling functionality.

Android Authority has reached out to Google for comment. We will update this article as soon as new information is available.

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