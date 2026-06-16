Google issues quick fix for broken Android Auto phone calls

If you’ve been having trouble getting Gemini to make calls on Android Auto or on mobile, you’re not the only one. Yesterday, we first reported that dozens of users appeared to be experiencing the same issue with Google’s AI assistant. Fortunately, it appears the bug will be a short-lived problem as a solution is now available.

To quickly recap the situation, we found multiple reports of Android Auto users getting error messages that read “Something went wrong. Please try again” when attempting to make a call via Gemini. The issue persisted even after trying the usual troubleshooting methods, like clearing app data and reinstalling apps. As a result, some users decided to switch back to Google Assistant or uninstall their most recent update to regain calling functionality.

A Google spokesperson has now reached out to Android Authority, confirming the Gemini glitch. The spokesperson also confirms that the problem has been resolved:

We are aware of an issue preventing some users from making calls with Gemini on Android Auto and mobile devices. A fix is now available, and users can resolve this by updating their app to the latest version in the Google Play Store.

So if you’re also experiencing these problems, you’ll want to head over to the Play Store and update your app as soon as possible.