Android Auto is crashing (again), and nobody knows why (again)

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Android Auto is glitching for users again after the recent update to version 17.2.

Users report disconnections every few minutes, while some say Android Auto crashes whenever audio is played.

The reports come just a month after Google pushed an update to fix previous disconnection issues.

Android users had barely recovered from the continuous Android Auto issues since March, and it’s starting to glitch again. Just weeks after the last update meant to fix usability problems, Android Auto has started crashing again for some folks, making it almost unusable.

Is Android Auto working fine for you after the latest update (v17.2)? 2 votes Yes, it works fine. 0 % No, it's crashing. 100 % My issues were never fixed. 0 % I don't use Android Auto 0 %

Even as Google plans to roll out a CarPlay-inspired redesign for Android Auto soon, it can’t seem to contain issues. According to reports, the app’s latest build keeps disconnecting from users’ devices randomly and frequently. Commenters on Reddit echo the sentiment, specifically after updating the app to version 17.2.662404.

As per the changelog recorded by APKMirror, this update was rolled out in Android Auto’s stable channel on Friday, July 3. Complaints are attributed to a wide range of Android devices and don’t seem limited to a single brand.

What specifically causes these instances is unclear, but there are a few signs, according to those experiencing them. These include frequent disconnections, with durations ranging from seconds to minutes across users, and crashes every time audio plays.

Those who’ve been suffering from Android Auto’s constant crashing suggest holding off on installing the latest update. Ones who have already installed the update say they plan to go back to the previous version.

Unfortunately, rolling back to an older version, including 17.0, reportedly solves the problem, but not for all users.

Moreover, it doesn’t appear to be tied to any particular version of Android, and the only problem I can imagine is being related to any other update, such as the Play services update from late in June. Ironically, one of the Play services updates from last month was aimed at fixing Android Auto issues for users.

Furthermore, similar issues have been reported on the Google Issue Tracker. Google has taken note of these issues, but they’re all reported under Android 17 beta and seem unrelated to the other reports on Reddit, which come from owners of a host of devices, including non-Pixels.

We’ve reached out to Google for a response and will share an update once we hear back. Meanwhile, if you’re also experiencing similar issues on your phone, we’d be grateful to hear your experience in the comments below.

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