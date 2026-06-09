Still suffering from Android Auto issues? Google has more fixes for you.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest Google Play Services update brings connectivity-related bug fixes for Android Auto.

This comes months after many Android Auto users reported major connectivity problems.

Google issued bug fixes at the time, but we hope these latest fixes address the issue once and for all.

Many Android Auto users reported major connectivity problems earlier this year. Google rolled out fixes shortly thereafter, but it looks like the company has more fixes if you’re still experiencing issues.

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Google’s changelog for Google Play Services v26.22 notes that it contains connectivity-related bug fixes for Android Auto.

“Bug fixes for Device Connections related services,” reads an excerpt from the changelog, without specifying the bugs in question.

Do you still have connection issues with Android Auto? 21 votes Yes, I do 81 % No, I don't 19 %

This is nevertheless encouraging news for Android Auto users who are still experiencing connectivity issues even after Google’s initial fixes. Many users reported at the time that they couldn’t reliably connect their phones to Android Auto, with problems such as dropped connections, Android Auto not launching automatically, and failed pairing.

It seemed like most of the complaints came from Pixel and Galaxy owners. The issue also affected both wired and wireless Android Auto users, but the bulk of reports came from wired users. Either way, I hope this latest round of bug fixes addresses these problems once and for all.

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