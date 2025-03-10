Android Auto users are running into a pesky scrolling bug in certain apps

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A growing number of Android Auto users are reporting a bug that’s preventing them from scrolling.

This problem has been reported with apps like Amazon Music, BBC Sounds, SoundCloud, and more.

The issue seems to only occur when music is playing.

It was only a few weeks ago when we reported on Android Auto users who were facing an irritating issue causing their phones to reboot when attempting to connect to their car systems wirelessly. But that wasn’t the only problem Android Auto users have been dealing with since February. A growing number of complaints claim that a different bug is preventing them from scrolling.

In February, reports started popping up about an issue with scrolling on Android Auto. Affected users found that they could not scroll past a few rows while using apps like Amazon Music, BBC Sounds, SoundCloud, and so on. On top of limiting how far these users could scroll, it’s reported that the bug also forces users back to the top of the list.

Since those initial complaints, the number of reports has grown to the point where the thread has now reached trending status on Google’s support forums. A developer has even shared an example of the bug they encountered while building their music app.

It appears this bug doesn’t randomly occur; there’s a condition for it to trigger. The problem seems to only happen when users are scrolling while listening to music.

The Android Team has responded in the thread, so they are already aware of the issue. We have contacted Google to see if there’s a timeline for a fix, we’ll update this article if we get a response.

In related news, recently spotted code hints that Google is working on adding climate controls to Android Auto’s abilities. It’s not clear how this function could fit into the system’s UI.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like