Android Auto glitch is causing phones to reboot when connected wirelessly

Adam Birney / Android Authority

TL;DR Android Auto users are experiencing phone reboots when wirelessly connecting to their car systems.

Complaints indicate that the issue stems from a recent Android Auto update.

Some users are also experiencing complete wireless connectivity failure.

Android Auto users are facing an irritating issue. Their phones are rebooting when attempting to wirelessly connect to car systems using the platform. This problem appears to have emerged after the release of Android Auto versions 13.4 and 13.5, which have caused a surge in complaints from users.

The rebooting dilemma Multiple reports on Reddit indicate that when phones are wirelessly connected to Android Auto, they often reboot unexpectedly.

One Reddit user described their experience, saying, “As soon as Android Auto connects and I attempt to interact with the screen, my OnePlus 12 reboots.”

Another user expressed their frustration: “I’ve tried everything I can think of, but nothing works. It’s like I’ve been scammed out of a good feature in my brand-new car.”

Many others echoed similar issues with their devices restarting or malfunctioning once connected to Android Auto wirelessly.

“I’m having the same issue with a 2021 Audi Q5 and a OnePlus 12 running AA 13.5. It only becomes responsive after I interact with the phone while it’s connected to Android Auto. Otherwise, it soft-reboots and then reconnects automatically.”

Another user noted, “This issue only started about a week ago. Before then, Android Auto worked flawlessly. Now, it reboots my phone seemingly out of nowhere.”

No Wireless Connection for Some In addition to the rebooting problem, some users are also reporting that their wireless connectivity is completely broken. 9to5Google found these complaints on Google’s support forums.

A Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra owner wrote: “After the January 27, 2025, update, wireless Android Auto stopped working for me. Wired connections are fine, but I’ve seen other users reporting the same problem.”

Some others on the forums confirmed the issue, saying they had to restart their phones each time they wanted to reconnect Android Auto wirelessly. “I have to restart my phone to reconnect Android Auto every time I turn off the car or disconnect the phone,” a user wrote.

What Can You Do? While Google has yet to publicly acknowledge the issue, a potential fix might be updating to the latest Android Auto version, 13.7, which was recently rolled out. If you’re still experiencing issues, check if an update is available through the Google Play Store. Notably, most complaints seem to stem from users running version 13.5.

You might like