5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week and all the latest app news - Android Apps Weekly
Welcome to the latest edition of Android Apps Weekly, where we discuss the latest in mobile news and take a closer look at some of the most interesting new apps and games. Let’s jump right in and take a look at some of the biggest highlights from the last week:
- Google Gemini is adding support for older versions of Android. Google has updated the Play Store listing for Gemini, extending support to all devices running Android 10 or newer. Previously Gemini was restricted to Android 12 only.
- The US government has officially signed a law banning TikTok in nine months, due to potential concerns around its connections to the Chinese government. There is one exception: If TikTok’s current owners, ByteDance, sell the platform to a non-China-based company then the app ban will be canceled.
- ByteDance has responded to the US TikTok ban by stating it won’t sell and would rather pull out of the US market altogether. More than likely we’re looking at the beginning of a long legal fight between the US and ByteDance.
- The Google Podcasts subscription export tool is finally available globally. The new tool is available from now until July 29th. After that, your Google Podcasts data will no longer be available if you don’t export it ahead of time.
- YouTube Music recently got several upgrades that position it as an alternative to Google Podcasts. In a new blog post, the company discussed its plans to continue to improve its podcast experience on Youtube Music. Unfortunately, users who have switched from Google Podcasts to YouTube Music have been less than impressed with the experience so far.
- Google Wallet has added America Express support on Fitbit, notification improvements, and many other new features. There are also a few new features for public transit use as well.
- As promised, Google has added a new Gemini-powered summary feature to the Gmail app. The feature will start rolling out widely over the next several days.
Android Apps Weekly: New apps and games
Looking for some new Android apps and Android games to keep you occupied? Last week actually saw two apps and just three games, but unfortunately this week we had trouble digging up any juicy new apps, so the focus will be on five new games worth checking out.
Crystal Knights
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
Rumble Club
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
Battle with up to 20 players in this unique 3D brawler. You can customize your characters to help them stand out, and then you jump right into battle against others online. The ultimate goal is to beat up your opponents so they pass out, and then you pick them up and toss them in goo. Yes really. This is a fun game that has a similar vibe to other fun, quirky fighters like Smash Brothers but with animations and graphics that kind of reminds me of Splatoon. Maybe that’s just me. Anyhow, I spent about an hour playing this one with my son and he plans to keep playing, so I can safely recommend giving this one a try.
Boxes: Lost Fragments
- Price: Free to try, $7 to buy
Boxes: Lost Fragments is a puzzle escape game from Snapbreak, a company well-known for games of this genre. Upon starting, you’ll immediately dive into a tutorial with limited information about your character or their situation, just a simple note asking for help. The tutorial is well thought out, and the game is easy to pick up, although many of its later puzzles prove challenging. The graphics, sounds, and gameplay are all top-notch, but be aware that the free version offers only a small taste of the experience. To unlock all three chapters, you’ll need to pay $7, which may seem steep for a shorter game. However, it’s still worth it if you enjoy puzzles reminiscent of classics like Myst, which happens to be my all-time favorite.
Blue Lock PWC
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
Bluelock Project: World Champion is an anime-style soccer game that is similar in style to games like Neo Japan Pro Wrestling or Uma Musume. You spend time doing different types of training for your team and can even take on the role of the coach and much more. Upon first launch, you’ll be asked to update the game to fetch the rest of the update. Once this is complete you’ll find yourself jumping into a fun experience, just be aware this isn’t your typical FIFA-style soccer game, with a much larger emphasis on story, character development, and more.
Delicious Mansion Mystery
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
Gamehouse is known for its puzzle management games including the Delicious series. The latest entry continues the familiar formula: you must help run and manage a kitchen but there’s much more going on behind the scenes with plenty of secrets to unlock, and an important mystery to solve. Who is behind the poisons? It’s up to you to find out. If you’ve played their other games you should have a pretty good idea of what you’re getting into.