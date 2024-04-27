5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week and all the latest app news - Android Apps Weekly

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

Android Apps Weekly: New apps and games Looking for some new Android apps and Android games to keep you occupied? Last week actually saw two apps and just three games, but unfortunately this week we had trouble digging up any juicy new apps, so the focus will be on five new games worth checking out.

Crystal Knights Price: Free with in-app purchases

Crystal Knights is a 32-person raid game where you face hordes of enemies and strive to prove yourself as the best knight in the realm. If you’re unfamiliar with this type of game, it’s essentially a hack-and-slash group game with mechanics similar to those found in games like Diablo, albeit with noticeable differences such as less emphasis on story. The graphics and gameplay in Crystal Knights are quite decent, but I encountered some problems with lag and game crashing while trying it out. Judging by Google Play reviews, I’m not alone in experiencing performance issues, so hopefully, these will improve over time.

Rumble Club Price: Free with in-app purchases

Battle with up to 20 players in this unique 3D brawler. You can customize your characters to help them stand out, and then you jump right into battle against others online. The ultimate goal is to beat up your opponents so they pass out, and then you pick them up and toss them in goo. Yes really. This is a fun game that has a similar vibe to other fun, quirky fighters like Smash Brothers but with animations and graphics that kind of reminds me of Splatoon. Maybe that’s just me. Anyhow, I spent about an hour playing this one with my son and he plans to keep playing, so I can safely recommend giving this one a try.

Boxes: Lost Fragments Price: Free to try, $7 to buy

Boxes: Lost Fragments is a puzzle escape game from Snapbreak, a company well-known for games of this genre. Upon starting, you’ll immediately dive into a tutorial with limited information about your character or their situation, just a simple note asking for help. The tutorial is well thought out, and the game is easy to pick up, although many of its later puzzles prove challenging. The graphics, sounds, and gameplay are all top-notch, but be aware that the free version offers only a small taste of the experience. To unlock all three chapters, you’ll need to pay $7, which may seem steep for a shorter game. However, it’s still worth it if you enjoy puzzles reminiscent of classics like Myst, which happens to be my all-time favorite.

Blue Lock PWC Price: Free with in-app purchases

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

Bluelock Project: World Champion is an anime-style soccer game that is similar in style to games like Neo Japan Pro Wrestling or Uma Musume. You spend time doing different types of training for your team and can even take on the role of the coach and much more. Upon first launch, you’ll be asked to update the game to fetch the rest of the update. Once this is complete you’ll find yourself jumping into a fun experience, just be aware this isn’t your typical FIFA-style soccer game, with a much larger emphasis on story, character development, and more.

Delicious Mansion Mystery Price: Free with in-app purchases

Gamehouse is known for its puzzle management games including the Delicious series. The latest entry continues the familiar formula: you must help run and manage a kitchen but there’s much more going on behind the scenes with plenty of secrets to unlock, and an important mystery to solve. Who is behind the poisons? It’s up to you to find out. If you’ve played their other games you should have a pretty good idea of what you’re getting into.

