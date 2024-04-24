There's good news if you want to run Gemini on your old phone

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s Gemini app now supports Android 10 devices or later.

The company’s chatbot app previously required Android 12 or newer.

This means people with much older Android devices can use Gemini too.

Google’s Gemini assistant has been available (as Bard or otherwise) for just over a year now, using generative AI capabilities for a variety of tasks. The Android app has been restricted to more recent devices, but it looks like older phones can now get in on the action.

The Gemini app was restricted to devices running Android 12 or higher, but AssembleDebug pointed out to Android Authority that the app now supports Android 10 devices or higher. More specifically, he noticed that the most recent version of the app uploaded to APKMirror now lists “Android 10+” as the minimum version.

APKMirror

We also noticed that Google recently updated the Gemini app’s Play Store listing to confirm that it now requires Android 10 and up (see below). An archived version of this page from April 18 still mentioned Android 12 as the minimum requirement.

Google Play Store

It’s worth noting that Google’s Gemini support page still lists Android 12 as the minimum requirement too, but we’re guessing this will be updated soon. This is, nevertheless, good news for people who have older Android phones as it’s one more reason to hold on to their devices.

We’ve asked Google about the Gemini app’s more relaxed system requirements and will update the article if/when the company gets back to us.

