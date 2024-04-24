Google Podcasts subscription export tool is now available globally

TL;DR The Google Podcasts migration tool is now available internationally.

Users have until July 29 to migrate their subscriptions to YouTube Music or another platform.

After Google announced the Podcasts app would be shutting down, it said that it would roll out a tool to help users migrate their subscriptions over to YouTube Music. This tool was launched in the US back in December, but the rest of the world was left waiting. Four months later, the exporting tool has now gone live globally.

Today, Google updated its podcast migration support page to announce that the export tool is now available to the world. Not only does the tool let you transfer your podcast subscriptions, but it also lets you download them as an OPML file you can upload to a different podcast app that supports the OPML import.

If you have some subscriptions you want to move over to YouTube Music, you’ll want to do it sooner rather than later. The deadline for international users to migrate their subscriptions over to YouTube Music is July 29. However, you still have until June to continue listening to podcasts via the app. This is no longer the case for those in the US, as the app was shut down in the region after March 2024.

Google

To start the process, the tech giant says: Visit the Google Podcasts app Select Export subscriptions at the top of the screen. Select Export under “Export to YouTube Music” Select Transfer on the YouTube Music app Select Continue After that, you should be able to see your subscriptions pop up in your library. You can also download your subscriptions as an OPML file or through Google Takeout if you want to migrate to a different platform.

