5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week and all the latest app news - Android Apps Weekly

Welcome to the latest edition of Android Apps Weekly, where we discuss the latest in mobile news and take a closer look at some of the most interesting new apps and games. Let’s jump right in and take a look at some of the biggest highlights from the last week:
- Google announced plans this week to combine its hardware and software teams, with the aim to speed up the implementation of new technology like AI across the board. The new department will be called Platforms and Devices and will oversee Android, Chrome, Chrome OS, Photos, and more. This should result in deeper integration between hardware and software, as well as more rapid development of new features thanks to the unifying efforts.
- Microsoft OneDrive may soon let you import files from other cloud services including Google Drive and Dropbox, at least according to a new APK teardown. The OneDrive v7.4 Beta 1 app for Android reveals strings suggesting this feature is coming down the pipe, though we have no word on exactly when this might be.
- If you can’t remove your Secure Folder you might not be alone, as Samsung has confirmed a One UI 6.1 issue that prevents this from happening. If you’ve upgraded to One UI 6.1, this issue could affect you if you have the Galaxy S23, S23 FE, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.
- YouTube is testing a new AI-powered Ask button. The feature lets you ask questions about the video you are watching and gives you real-time answers. The feature is currently on available to select YouTube Premium subscribers in the US via the Android app.
- Google Maps will soon be getting some new features alongside Google Search, including public transit and walking suggestions next to driving routes if the travel times are comparable. Maps will also introduce a few features specifically for EV owners, making it easier to find charging locations and more. On a related note, an APK teardown of the Maps Beta has also revealed strings suggesting that Maps may add satellite connectivity features such as using a satellite to update your location every fifteen minutes, up to five times a day.
Android Apps Weekly: New apps and games
Looking for some new Android apps and Android games to keep you occupied? This week we highlight two new apps, as well as three games that are worth a closer look.
Focus Go
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
TikTok Notes
- Price: Free
TikTok holds a somewhat controversial status in the US, as the government seeks to ban the app. However, this hasn’t hindered the China-based company from expanding its reach with the new TikTok Notes app, currently available in select countries including Canada. Unfortunately, the US isn’t among these regions. Nevertheless, it’s still worthwhile to highlight the app this week. The Notes app operates similarly to Instagram, emphasizing photo sharing. What’s great is that there’s no need to create a new login; you can simply use your existing TikTok credentials.
Tokyo Debunker
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
Tokyo Debunker is a husbando anime style game set a Darkwick Academy, a school made up of students that have would their souls to devil for a special wish. Now you’ll have to work with them to solve supernatural cases all over Tokyo. In the 20-30 minutes I spent playing this one it seems to have a decent enough story, graphics, and gameplay but beware there are lots of in-app purchases and other aspects that can make this one feel a bit like a cash grab at times. If you’ve played similar titles, this one might be worth checking out, but don’t expect any major changes to the typical formula here.
Pilgrims
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
Pilgrim has been around through Steam, console, and iOS for years, but now Amanita Design is bringing the experience to Android. While the game is free to install, it’s more of a limited trial unless you pay a one-time unlock fee of $2.99. This is actually a great deal, considering this is essentially the same version that other platforms are charging $6.99 for.
Red Desert: team RPG
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
Red Desert is a team RPG set across vast deserts where you must battle a constant onslaught of enemies as you level up your characters. There’s a basic story here but the focus is definitely on multiplayer aspects like PVP. Be aware this is also an IDLE RPG, which is a nice way of saying that you can make changes to what is going on in the game, but if you don’t the game will take care of the action itself and keep your character alive. This makes for a much more casual experience, but also one that’s better suited for the distractions that are commonplace when using a mobile device.