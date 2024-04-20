5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week and all the latest app news - Android Apps Weekly

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

Android Apps Weekly: New apps and games Looking for some new Android apps and Android games to keep you occupied? This week we highlight two new apps, as well as three games that are worth a closer look.

Focus Go Price: Free with in-app purchases

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

While there are tons of new games released every single week, app launches tend to occur at a much slower rate. The good news is that Focus Go is one of the best new apps we’ve added to this list in a while. If you’re looking for an alternative to Google Photos, Focus Go makes for a perfect choice, emphasizing simplicity in finding and organizing photos. There are a few extras here, but that’s the point. The user interface is highly intuitive, and the app operates quickly. Best of all, it’s ad-free, although there are optional in-app purchases. You can learn even more about the app in our Focus Go hands-on.

TikTok Notes Price: Free

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

TikTok holds a somewhat controversial status in the US, as the government seeks to ban the app. However, this hasn’t hindered the China-based company from expanding its reach with the new TikTok Notes app, currently available in select countries including Canada. Unfortunately, the US isn’t among these regions. Nevertheless, it’s still worthwhile to highlight the app this week. The Notes app operates similarly to Instagram, emphasizing photo sharing. What’s great is that there’s no need to create a new login; you can simply use your existing TikTok credentials.

Tokyo Debunker Price: Free with in-app purchases

Tokyo Debunker is a husbando anime style game set a Darkwick Academy, a school made up of students that have would their souls to devil for a special wish. Now you’ll have to work with them to solve supernatural cases all over Tokyo. In the 20-30 minutes I spent playing this one it seems to have a decent enough story, graphics, and gameplay but beware there are lots of in-app purchases and other aspects that can make this one feel a bit like a cash grab at times. If you’ve played similar titles, this one might be worth checking out, but don’t expect any major changes to the typical formula here.

Pilgrims Price: Free with in-app purchases

Pilgrim has been around through Steam, console, and iOS for years, but now Amanita Design is bringing the experience to Android. While the game is free to install, it’s more of a limited trial unless you pay a one-time unlock fee of $2.99. This is actually a great deal, considering this is essentially the same version that other platforms are charging $6.99 for.

Red Desert: team RPG Price: Free with in-app purchases

Red Desert is a team RPG set across vast deserts where you must battle a constant onslaught of enemies as you level up your characters. There’s a basic story here but the focus is definitely on multiplayer aspects like PVP. Be aware this is also an IDLE RPG, which is a nice way of saying that you can make changes to what is going on in the game, but if you don’t the game will take care of the action itself and keep your character alive. This makes for a much more casual experience, but also one that’s better suited for the distractions that are commonplace when using a mobile device.

