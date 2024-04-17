TikTok Notes is a new Instagram rival, and it's rolling out now

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

TL;DR TikTok Notes is a new Instagram rival that revolves around sharing photos.

The official app is rolling out to Android and iOS users in select regions.

You can use your existing TikTok account to sign up for TikTok Notes.

Following weeks of rumors and speculation, TikTok Notes is finally available to select Android and iOS users. The new app from TikTok aims to compete with Instagram by offering a dedicated space for sharing still shots. Those interested in trying out TikTok Notes can now sign up for the service using their existing TikTok accounts.

While the company has yet to officially announce TikTok Notes’ availability, we’ve confirmed that it’s now rolling out on the Canadian Google Play and Apple App Stores.

Interestingly, at the time of writing, the application is still unavailable in the US. This gradual rollout doesn’t surprise us, as the app has just launched, and TikTok may want to collect user feedback before expanding globally.

In terms of functionality, TikTok Notes expectedly revolves around sharing photos, while the main app maintains its focus on short videos. Unlike Instagram, TikTok Notes’ feed features a grid that enables users to glance at multiple posts at once. Expectedly, you can then click on an individual post to view it in full-screen mode and read or leave comments.

Otherwise, the app shares some similarities with Instagram, such as support for photo carousels, chronological and algorithmic feeds, comment controls, and more.

To download TikTok Notes on your mobile device, you can head to the official website, which — depending on your OS — will redirect you to the respective app marketplace. Alternatively, you can directly view the app’s listing on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store using the provided links.

