5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week and all the latest app news - Android Apps Weekly

Android Apps Weekly: New apps and games Looking for some new Android apps and Android games to keep you occupied? This week didn’t see any major new apps but there were quite a few games worth highlighting.

Lost Potato Price: Free with in-app purchases

Lost Potato has been around on Steam and other platforms for a few years now, but it’s finally making its way to Android as well. The game’s concept is simple: you’re a potato and you have to defeat enemies while trying to find your way home. This roguelite is charming and yet simple, making it a perfect fit for times when you just want a simple escape.

Astra: Knights of Veda Price: Free with in-app purchases

Astra is a Gacha RPG that has a pretty interesting premise: you died, and yet you’re still around anyway. The game initially opens up to a major battle, jumping into the hack-in-slash action. Soon the soldiers around you start to come back to life as zombies of sorts. You eventually die as well, but are brought back by a powerful goddess and sent on a mission to save the world. If you like these kinds of games but were hoping for something a bit darker, this could be a perfect fit.

Horse Racing Hero: Riding Game Price: Free with in-app purchases

If you’re hoping for something like Rival Stars Horse Riding, this game has a similar premise but while the previous title feels a bit more like a traditional video game, this take has a much more “mobile” feel. It’s basically horse training but with an arcade, almost slot-machine-like approach. You don’t directly control horses, other than tapping the boost button though you do have choices in picking which horses to use and more. While this isn’t the best horse racing game I’ve played on mobile, it’s still a fun romp that kept my son entertained for about an hour.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Price: $29.99

Ghost Trick is a puzzle-solving mystery game from the same creators as the excellent Ace Attorney series, and now it’s back in a new HD remaster. This game has been around on Steam for a while now, but it’s Android port faithfully lives up to the experience. At $30, it’s also very expensive for a mobile game but that’s the point. Despite playing on your phone, this feels like a full game and will absolutely keep you busy for many hours to come.

Mystery of Eigengrau Price: Free with in-app purchases

Another puzzle solver, this atmospheric horror game is all about escaping a room of nightmares as you attempt to solve a great mystery, and hopefully, you survive the process! With solid graphics and decent gameplay, this is a great darker, mature game for those who want something a bit less casual to play on their phones.

