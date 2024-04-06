Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week and all the latest app news - Android Apps Weekly
Welcome to the 529th edition of Android Apps Weekly, where we discuss the latest in mobile news and take a closer look at some of the most interesting new apps and games. Let’s jump right in and take a look at some of the biggest highlights from the last week:
- Android 15 is expected to bring several improvements to the mix, including a completely reworked desktop mode. While Android has had a desktop mode since 2010, the new revamped version will have better windowing capabilities and other refinements.
- Google is suing two scammers for threatening the integrity of the Play Store, according to a new report. Two individuals were responsible for uploading 87 fake crypto apps that affected over 100,000 people worldwide.
- Google’s new Find My Device solution is finally almost here, at least according to a newly spotted Find My Device network page within the Google Play Service Beta. The updated system was announced about a year ago and is designed for better accuracy and other improvements that should make the service better. Although the new system isn’t live yet, this is good news as it means we are getting closer.
- Disney Plus has announced plans to start expanding its password-sharing restrictions to other countries including the United States, after a successful test in Canada. The crackdown is expected to expand in June, with a full rollout in September. While it’s disappointing to see more streaming services rolling out measures like this, it’s also not particularly surprising in our current economy.
- Google Messages may soon offer full satellite messaging support. While we previously spotted lines in the app’s code hinting at the change, a new APK teardown further reveals how the service will work, including a hint that it may be used for more than just SOS: “You can message with anyone, including emergency services”.
- Google Search is one of the company’s most important products, and it’s getting even better with recent AI changes. Unfortunately, a new report also claims Google may soon start charging for its improvements that utilize Gemini Advanced and Google One technologies. Nothing is known just yet on how much the company would charge or how the service would work.
- Despite previous security concerns around its iMessage workaround with Nothing, Sunbird is back with a new app that is rolling out in “small phases” starting today. The new app reportedly replaces the old system wit ha more secure implementation that focuses on privacy. Personally, we’d be cautious here but you can always give it a try at your own risk.
Android Apps Weekly: New apps and games
Looking for some new Android apps and Android games to keep you occupied? This week didn’t see any major new apps but there were quite a few games worth highlighting.
Lost Potato
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
Astra: Knights of Veda
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
Astra is a Gacha RPG that has a pretty interesting premise: you died, and yet you’re still around anyway. The game initially opens up to a major battle, jumping into the hack-in-slash action. Soon the soldiers around you start to come back to life as zombies of sorts. You eventually die as well, but are brought back by a powerful goddess and sent on a mission to save the world. If you like these kinds of games but were hoping for something a bit darker, this could be a perfect fit.
Horse Racing Hero: Riding Game
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
If you’re hoping for something like Rival Stars Horse Riding, this game has a similar premise but while the previous title feels a bit more like a traditional video game, this take has a much more “mobile” feel. It’s basically horse training but with an arcade, almost slot-machine-like approach. You don’t directly control horses, other than tapping the boost button though you do have choices in picking which horses to use and more. While this isn’t the best horse racing game I’ve played on mobile, it’s still a fun romp that kept my son entertained for about an hour.
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
- Price: $29.99
Ghost Trick is a puzzle-solving mystery game from the same creators as the excellent Ace Attorney series, and now it’s back in a new HD remaster. This game has been around on Steam for a while now, but it’s Android port faithfully lives up to the experience. At $30, it’s also very expensive for a mobile game but that’s the point. Despite playing on your phone, this feels like a full game and will absolutely keep you busy for many hours to come.
Mystery of Eigengrau
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
Another puzzle solver, this atmospheric horror game is all about escaping a room of nightmares as you attempt to solve a great mystery, and hopefully, you survive the process! With solid graphics and decent gameplay, this is a great darker, mature game for those who want something a bit less casual to play on their phones.