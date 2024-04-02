Google Messages hints at satellite texting for more than just emergencies

Last month, we reported on seeing lines of code in the Google Messages app directly referencing satellite messaging. Those strings were followed by simpler strings that included the words “emergency” and “emergency demo,” which suggested that satellite messaging could be used for emergencies. Now new lines of code suggest satellite connectivity could be used for messaging anyone.

In an APK teardown, conducted by 9to5Google, lines of code that explain how satellite messaging will work in the Google Messages app were discovered in beta version 20240329_01_RC00. According to the outlet, these strings say:

“To send and receive, stay outside with a clear view of the sky”

“Satellite messaging may take longer and can’t include photos & videos”

“You can message with anyone, including emergency services”

While the first two lines are fairly explanatory, its the third string that’s of particular interest. The way it’s worded suggests that satellite messaging won’t be reserved for emergency situations. Instead the feature could be used to contact “anyone.”