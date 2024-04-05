Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Disney Plus will expand its password-sharing crackdown in the coming months
- Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that Disney Plus will expand password-sharing restrictions.
- The company will expand the crackdown in June before a full rollout in September.
Disney Plus introduced password-sharing restrictions in Canada late last year, as users were barred from sharing passwords with people outside their household. Unfortunately, this crackdown will spread to more countries in a couple of months.
Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC that the expanded Disney Plus password-sharing crackdown would kick off in June:
In June, we’ll be launching our first real foray into password sharing (restrictions). Just a few countries and a few markets, but then it’ll grow significantly with a full rollout in September.
The decision means Disney Plus is following in the footsteps of Hulu and Netflix in implementing broad password-sharing restrictions. There’s no word on whether Disney Plus will offer a profile transfer feature as we’ve seen with Netflix, which would allow people to transfer their data to a new account.
We’re guessing that this won’t be the last streaming service to implement a password-sharing crackdown. After all, Netflix reported a major bump in users following its policy change, suggesting that this could be a key (albeit controversial) strategy for subscriber growth.