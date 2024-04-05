Disney Plus will expand its password-sharing crackdown in the coming months

Disney Plus introduced password-sharing restrictions in Canada late last year, as users were barred from sharing passwords with people outside their household. Unfortunately, this crackdown will spread to more countries in a couple of months.

Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC that the expanded Disney Plus password-sharing crackdown would kick off in June:

In June, we’ll be launching our first real foray into password sharing (restrictions). Just a few countries and a few markets, but then it’ll grow significantly with a full rollout in September.

The decision means Disney Plus is following in the footsteps of Hulu and Netflix in implementing broad password-sharing restrictions. There’s no word on whether Disney Plus will offer a profile transfer feature as we’ve seen with Netflix, which would allow people to transfer their data to a new account.