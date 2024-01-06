5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week and all the latest app news - Android Apps Weekly

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

Welcome to the 516th edition of Android Apps Weekly, where we discuss the latest in mobile news and take a closer look at some of the most interesting new apps and games. Let’s jump right in and take a look at some of the biggest highlights from the last week: The ChatGPT app may soon be able to replace Google Assistant as your digital assistant app of choice, at least that’s what Android Authority’s APK teardown hints at. The code dive suggests the app will let you pick your default assistant, though it’s unclear if Google, Samsung, and other vendors might take steps to prevent this.

Google Messages finally supports dual-SIM RCS chats.. or at least it will soon. Some users have been able to get this feature working on Samsung-specific versions of Google Messages already and it’s even been spotted in the latest official beta app.

A breakdown of the latest version of the Google Play app suggests that AI-generated FAQs may be coming to Google Play in the near future. Each app will generate the same three questions: What do people like most about this app? Why is this app popular? What is this app about?

Starbucks is facing allegations that it unfairly profited through its app. The group claims Starbucks app design made it hard for customers to charge exact amounts, leaving them with extra money on the account that would often go unspent. As expected, Starbucks refutes the claim.

TikTok Music may soon get lossless audio, at least that’s what’s suggested by a string of codes in the app that Android Authority found over the holiday season.

Android Apps Weekly: New apps and games Looking for some new Android apps and Android games to keep you occupied? Usually, we try to bring you at least one new app, but this week there just weren’t any notable new apps. With that in mind we present you a list of four new games, and we’ll revisit one app in case you missed it.

Phoenix 2 Price: Free with in-app purchases

Phoenix 2 launched on iOS back in 2016 but never made its way to Android, until now. All these years later the new port plays just as well as the original, and even allows multiplayer crossplay with the iOS version. For those who aren’t aware, this is a modern take on the 80s game Phoenix. If you aren’t familiar with that one, another fair comparison would be Galaga.

While the game is an arcade shoot em’ up at its heart, it has its twists to the formula such as the ability to collect over one hundred different ships and a level of depth in the missions that are deeper than you’d find in a classic 80s title. I spent about fifteen minutes with this one and found it’s a keeper, especially after my son took the tablet from me and proceeded to play for another hour himself.

Sweet Farm: Cake Baking Tycoon Price: Free with in-app purchases

Sweet Farm takes the “grandpa’s farm” formula from Stardew Valley, Harvest Moon, and Story of Seasons but changes the setting to a sweets factory and this time you’re grandpa is alive and just needs your help! You’ll start by rebuilding the factory while learning to make cakes, pies, and other sweets. You’ll even have your own Wonka-esque helpers, though this time you get blob monsters instead of the ompa lompas.

While this isn’t exactly my jam I still found the game was enjoyable enough. That said, if you like these kinds of free-to-play builders and don’t mind the in-app purchase side of things, this is a good choice for a lighter, casual experience.

Luna Saga Price: Free with in-app purchases

Luna Saga was one of those games I was actually really looking forward to trying, as it bills itself as a fantasy pet open-world game. The reality is much less impressive. You create your own hero and work to collect pets, but calling this an open-world game is nothing more than a marketing ploy.

What you really get here is an endless auto-questing game that keeps playing even if you don’t interact directly. Sure interacting allows you to do a few things that wouldn’t happen automatically, but overall this is just a time waster for when you’re riding the bus or waiting in line. If you like those kind of games this is worth it, but I’ve personally played so many now that I’m a bit sick of idle games!

Sea of Conquest: Pirate War Price: Free with in-app purchase

Sea of Conquest launched back in 2023 in select markets but the game is now ready for its official global release. While the trailer makes this look like an action-packed experience, the reality is a bit tamer. This plays a lot like your typical base management game. You spend X wood to upgrade something and then you either have to wait two real-world days or pay a fee. There is a battle component too, of course. That said you’ll find that combat is pretty difficult in the beginning without a few upgrades, which require you to pay or wait time.

Overall I liked this game in theory, but it’s not for me because I don’t just pop into a game and play for a few minutes every few days. I know people that do, and this is for them. Still, my own biases aside, the game is pretty decent despite long wait times that I feel should be much shorter. The graphics are reasonably decent and I didn’t run into any major bugs.

Microsoft CoPilot Price: Free

Microsoft CoPilot quietly launched an Android app over the holidays and while it was in our last newsletter, it’s possible you missed it. If you haven’t grabbed it yet, I highly recommend doing so.

While I tend to use the official ChatGPT app more since I have GPT 4 access, CoPilot provides a nearly equal experience in many ways and yet is completely free. The new app has the same core features as the web experience including the ability to ask questions and get answers, generate documents, and so much more. Unlike ChatGPT, you can even generate high-quality images easily right from the app.

