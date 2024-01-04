Google Play Store may soon answer your questions with AI-generated FAQs

Google is not slowing down on the integration of AI into its products. The next Google product we may see the technology is in the Play Store via an AI-generated FAQ section.

It appears the latest version of the Google Play Store is hiding an AI-generated FAQ section, according to AssembleDebug on TheSpAndroid . Once the flag is enabled, an FAQ card will appear on an app’s listing page.

The card in question has the heading “App FAQs” with a brief description underneath and a button to the right that has an information icon and the text “Show.” When you click on the button, the card expands to show three questions:

What do people like most about this app?

Why is this app popular?

What is this app about?

According to the outlet, it appears the three questions are always the same regardless of the app. What will differ are the AI-generated answers, which can be seen by tapping on the dropdown arrow. Once you’re done reading, you can collapse the section by tapping on Hide, which will bring the card back to its original state.