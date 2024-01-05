Google Messages is finally enabling dual-SIM RCS support

TL;DR Google Messages is getting support for dual-SIM RCS chats.

Some users have enabled the feature on the Samsung-specific version of Google Messages.

The feature was also spotted in the latest beta version of Messages and should roll out more widely soon.

Google Messages has now enabled support for dual-SIM RCS texting. The feature was enabled by a Telegram user, and screenshots of it were shared by tipster Assemble Debug on X (formerly Twitter). After activating RCS for both SIMs, users can switch between connections to send an RCS message.

Previously, Google Messages did not allow RCS chats on more than one number. Support for dual-SIM RCS on Google Messages was first spotted in the latest beta version (20240102_00_RC01) of the app by folks at 9to5Google. An APK teardown of the app revealed code strings related to multi-SIM RCS support.

Assemble Debug tells us that folks who managed to get the feature working on Google Messages are using the Samsung-specific version of the app. The feature only appeared for them after enabling some flags. The tipster was kind enough to share a link to his blog detailing how you can enable new features in Google Messages without rooting your devices. So if you’re really interested, you can follow their guide here and get the feature working on your device.

Alternatively, you can wait for dual-SIM RCS support to roll out more widely in Google Messages. If the feature has made it to beta and is already working for some, it’s more than likely that Google will roll it out to everyone soon.

