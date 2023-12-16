5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week and all the latest app news - Android Apps Weekly

Android Apps Weekly: New apps and games of the week Looking for some new Android apps and Android games to keep you occupied? Below, we take a look at some of our favorite suggestions for the week. For the longest while the vast majority of new apps coming out were free with ads and/or in-app purchases, but recently we’ve seen more and more freemium titles. It’s a trend I am happy to see, as I want more console-level games on mobile!

Little Nightmares Price: $5.99

Little Nightmares is a well-known and highly-rated horror adventure and now it’s making the leap to mobile. The new port is still a premium title, so no ads or in-app purchases to worry about. I picked this one up for myself and found it was a pretty faithful port, though the motion controllers can be a little finicky. The graphics are basically the same as the PC and console versions, as is the general storyline.

Hello Neighbor: Nicky’s Diaries Price: $12.99

The latest chapter in the Hello Neighbor series has arrived as a mobile spin-off, Nicky’s Diaries. What’s great about this game is that it feels just like the console version, with nearly as impressive graphics.

What really stands out is the touch controls, which are some of the best I’ve used in a while. Do be aware that while you can try the game for free, it only allows access to a small portion of the game unless you are willing to unlock the full experience for $7. I’d say it’s worth it if you’re a fan of the Hello Neighbor series.

Metal Slug 2 ACA NEOGEO Price: $3.99

While I have yet to pick up this port, I actually had the original on the NEOGEO back in the day. The new version looks to be a faithful port of the experience. Considering how hard NEOGEO games were and how important precise controls are to the experience, I personally am leery about how well the controls will translate to mobile. Yet if you don’t mind paying a few bucks to find out, this was a great game on original hardware and should be a fun, nostalgic experience even if it isn’t perfect.

Blood Strike Price: Free with in-app purchases

This new FPS immerses you in a world filled with mysterious rifts and the monsters emerging from them. Your objective is to venture onto the scene, earn Blood Crystals, and collect loot, all while tackling the growing threat. The game shares a similar graphical and gameplay style with Call of Duty Mobile in some aspects, although the story and setting are noticeably distinct. There’s also up to 100-player battle royale.

What’s most impressive about this shooter is the level of graphics customization available, allowing it to run smoothly on even some of the most modest phones. While the graphics and frames may not reach the same quality, it’s still remarkable to see that the developers didn’t exclude those with older or budget devices from the fun.

Healthify Price: Free with subscription

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

This one is a bit cheating as it hasn’t actually hit yet, but it’s expected to arrive this weekend and into the coming weeks in select regions. Healthify is a rebranded version of the HealthifyMe app including a brand new UI and a host of impressive new features.

The new app can now take a photo of your food and get a calorie estimate and other nutrition details that is reportedly 90% accurate. There’s also a new AI coach to help you with improving what you eat and even integration with the Swiggy for getting groceries and ordering healthy food to your home. The service will initially be offered for free, though a paid subscription will be required after a trial for the more advanced features.

