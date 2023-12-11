Android 14 QPR2 beta 2 is here to squash some bugs and improve performance

If you’re brave enough to beta test with your Pixel phone, then we have some good news for you today. Google is rolling out the second beta for Android 14 QPR2, and it should fix some bugs while improving stability and performance.

The Mountain View-based firm has announced the release of Android 14 QPR2 beta 2. This new update comes with the build number AP11.231117.006 and is available for the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

The new beta addresses various bugs that plagued the previous version, but the highlights include:

The issue that caused the biometric prompt to crash has been fixed. Wi-Fi connection information: The issue that caused the Internet Quick Settings tile to say there’s no Wi-Fi connection despite being connected has been fixed.

If you’re a part of the Google beta program, your device should automatically update. However, the company warns that it may take up to 24 hours before the update arrives on your device. You can also check to see if the update is available by going to Settings>System>System updates. If you’re not a part of the beta program, you can sign up on the Android beta for Pixel page.