Beeper continues to fight Apple's relentless attempts to block its iMessage service

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Beeper Mini and Beeper Cloud were again down, and users could not receive iMessage texts.

Beeper says Apple is deliberately blocking iMessage texts from being delivered to its users.

However, the platform has a way to fix the ongoing issue.

Beeper is still struggling with Apple’s attempts to block its Beeper Mini and Beeper Cloud services that enable iMessage for Android phones. The company previously went around Apple’s restrictions by removing phone number support from Beeper Mini and having users sign in using an Apple ID. Now, it seems Apple has caught on to Beeper’s workaround.

Late last evening, Beeper reported that it’s investigating an issue users are facing in receiving iMessage texts on Beeper Mini and Beeper Cloud.

“Apple appears to be deliberately blocking iMessages from being delivered to ~5% of Beeper Mini users,” the company said.

However, Beeper says uninstalling and reinstalling the Beeper Mini app fixes the issue. The platform is also working on a more permanent fix for the problem.

“We won’t have a fix tonight, but we’re working on it,” Beeper posted on X a few hours back.

“Affected Beeper Cloud users – please contact Beeper Help. We can fix it very easily for you if you let us know,” the platform noted.

It’s unclear how long Beeper can keep up its fight against Apple. After all, Apple owns iMessage and has full control over its functioning.

Over the weekend, Apple made it very clear that it doesn’t want the likes of Beeper to compromise iMessage security by using fake credentials to connect to the service. It doesn’t look like Apple will back down on its stance, so we expect Beeper to continue facing disruptions until a more permanent and official truce can be reached with Apple.

