Apple confirms it took down Beeper Mini to 'protect its users'

Beeper Mini went down on Friday, with the company citing server problems. However, over the weekend, Apple issued a statement about how it has taken steps to block apps that exploit fake credentials to gain access to iMessage. You can read Apple’s complete statement (via The Verge) below.

At Apple, we build our products and services with industry-leading privacy and security technologies designed to give users control of their data and keep personal information safe. We took steps to protect our users by blocking techniques that exploit fake credentials in order to gain access to iMessage. These techniques posed significant risks to user security and privacy, including the potential for metadata exposure and enabling unwanted messages, spam, and phishing attacks. We will continue to make updates in the future to protect our users.

Beeper Mini was announced on December 5 as an iMessage app for Android that doesn’t require users to sign in with an Apple ID or run iMessage on a server. It connects directly to Apple servers. There is no Mac server relay, like other apps such as Sunbird. However, to do so, the app had to convince Apple’s server that the message was coming from an Apple device. Since this obviously wasn’t the case while sending messages from an Android phone, Beeper used “fake credentials,” the ones Apple refers to in its statement.