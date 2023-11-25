5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Android Apps Weekly: New apps and games of the week Looking for some new Android apps and Android games to keep you occupied? Below, we take a look at some of our favorite suggestions for the week. This week, we have four games and one app suggestion.

Fly Vaunt Price: $1000 a year

Vaunt isn’t just a new app, it’s also a brand-new service that hooks you up with private flights at no additional cost beyond a $ 1,000-a-year membership fee. Once you sign up, you can select from a number of potential flights and put your name on the waitlist. If you’re selected, you’ll be notified and can then fly with yourself and typically up to four others with no other fees or costs involved. You can sign up and look around without an actual membership if you’re curious about where the flights are coming from and going to.

So how does it work? Basically, Vaunt says that roughly 30% of private flights have no actual passengers, as they are just repositioning from one destination to the next. This app works with private plane owners to basically create a service that lets you board these passengerless flights at no cost beyond the membership.

How to get Espers Price: Free with in-app purchases

How to Get Espers is a visual novel game with a fairly decent story, or at least that’s what I gathered from the thirty or so minutes with it. That said, it’s far from perfect. The UI is a bit buggy, the dialogue translations are fairly poor, and the ads can be fairly distracting. Still, its creator is known for great visual novels and this is their first fully free attempt. You should appreciate this game despite its flaws if you’re really into visual novels or have enjoyed other Buff Studio games like 7 Days or Underworld Office.

Sky Fortress: Odyssey Price: Free with in-app purchases

Sky Fortress: Odyssey is a fairly different gacha adventure, with its own unique mechanics and elements like the VIP system for in-app purchases. It’s also a gorgeous experience for a mobile game, though its story is pretty basic and I found myself wanting to skip cutscenes as often as possible. One thing I need to mention is that I had trouble with this one crashing from time to time. From what I’ve read, some users have had zero issues while others have had bugs like mine, so your mileage may vary.

Bug Heroes Tower Defense Price: Free with in-app purchases

Foursaken Media is known for games like Block Fortress: Empires, Bug Heroes, and many others. Now it’s back in rare form with Bug Heroes Tower Defense, a new-to-play experience that combines tower defense and strategy with third-person action sequences. As is typical in these types of games, you fight through waves of enemies while unlocking new ammo types, new buildings, and much more. Although I only played it for around fifteen minutes, I had a lot of fun in my play through and it caught the attention of my boys who continued playing it for another hour or two.

Par For The Dungeon Price: Free with in-app purchases

Par for the Dungeon is a fun twist on golf. You take on the role of an anthropomorphic golf ball as you fight against bogeys in an attempt to save your recently dog-napped companion. There are over 100 golf-based puzzles along the way, and the graphics are pretty top-notch. I actually own the Steam version of this game, though I did check out the Play Store’s free version to see how it compares. While the ads can be a bit obtrusive, the graphics and mechanics remain mostly on-par with the PC version as well.

Pro Tip of the Week In our Pro Tip of the Week we share tips or suggestions that we think could benefit our readers. This could include app recommendations for obscure apps that aren’t new, how-to guides for emerging issues, or any advice we think will help you out. This week? We’re being a little self-serving as our tip is to check out our new weekly newsletter, What’s New in AI.

Android Authority is introducing “What’s New in AI” What’s New in AI is our latest weekly newsletter, borrowing a similar format to our Apps Weekly letter but shifting focus on AI news, tools, and tips. In addition to the written format, there’s also a video companion brought to you by our very own Gary Sims. So far we have just two editions to the newsletter with our latest focused primarily on the OpenAI drama that recently went down.

Comments