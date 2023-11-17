Gmail for Android may soon make it easier to unsubscribe from annoying spam

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR An “Unsubscribe” button is currently in development for Gmail on Android.

The button will appear at the top of the email, just like it does for the web version.

It was also discovered Google is working on a predictive back navigation function.

No matter what we do, annoying marketing emails always seem to find their way into our inboxes. Although these emails often have links at the bottom that allow you to unsubscribe, the practice of scrolling down and clicking the link can get tedious. Fortunately, it looks like Gmail could soon add a prominent “Unsubscribe” button to save you some time.

Since 2014, Gmail on the web has had an Unsubscribe button that appears at the top of most marketing emails. The button serves as a more convenient way for Gmail users to stop companies from sending promotional emails they’re not interested in. However, this button does not appear in Gmail on Android, but it may soon.

First spotted by TheSpAndroid in a newer version of the app, it appears that an Unsubscribe button for mobile is currently in development.

As you can see in the images above, there’s a tappable Unsubscribe button located to the right of the sender’s address. If implemented, it should work just like it does for the web version of Gmail. Unfortunately, it’s anyone’s guess as to when Google will release this update.

In addition to an Unsubscribe button, it appears Google is also working on a predictive back navigation feature. The outlet says that this particular feature will only run on devices with Android 14, however.

Recently, Google was also spotted testing a new UI that replaces the Reply, Reply All, and Forward buttons. Instead of these buttons, the emails would feature a quick compose box.

