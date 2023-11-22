Google Messages is putting on a fresh coat of paint to the Profile UI

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest beta for Google Messages includes changes to the chat conversation screen and the profile section.

The profile section sees many changes, with more elements using Material You.

The chat compose area also sees the repositioning of icons.

Even though Google has plenty of messaging apps, Google Messages stands out as a great, no-frills texting app for Android. The app has seen some renewed vigor in the past few weeks, with reports of new features and functionality consistently trickling out. Now, a new report highlights upcoming changes to the profile page and the chat bar within Google Messages.

Google has been working on a Profiles feature for a while now, and it is expected to push forward RCS-based messaging on the platform. Before the feature begins widely rolling out, Google appears to have spruced up the Profiles section, as per a report from TheSpAndroid investigating the latest Google Messages beta app for Android.

There are more Material You theme elements. Various settings, like the option to force SMS and MMS, no longer appear out of place.

The compose area within the chat has already received some changes. The attachment buttons are shifting from the left to the right, finding their spot visually within the compose box. The actual compose box occupies a new line above the buttons, which should help out when you are typing a longer message. The emoji button swaps position, too, going to the left. The voice message icon sees a change.

These changes add up to the messaging experience, which would be in the spotlight if Google renewed its RCS push. However, it may disturb muscle memory for some users. These changes are currently hidden behind feature flags and not available for users, though they could roll out soon.

Comments