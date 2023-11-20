Google Maps has changed its colors and people are upset

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Maps has a new color scheme that’s now rolling out widely.

Roads are now gray, water bodies are a lighter blue, forested areas are a darker shade of green, and the route color is a jarring blue.

Most Google Maps users seem opposed to the changes and want the old colors back.

Google Maps is now widely rolling out its new color palette, and users are understandably annoyed. While the changes aren’t too drastic, the new Google Maps colors have taken users by surprise and left them feeling unsettled.

Reddit and Twitter are filled with arguments against Google’s new color choices. Roads that were once depicted with a white color are now gray. The blue color of water bodies is now significantly paler, while forested areas are a darker shade of green than before. The route indicator is also a much brighter and jarring blue. To those who have been using Google Maps for years, these changes are disturbing.

“Not a fan. Just didn’t like them when I started seeing them a week or so ago. Not as easy to read for me. I’d switch back to the old colors if I could,” said one Reddit user.

“Classic Google changes what was totally fine and makes it worse for no apparent reason,” said another.

Do you like the new Google Maps colors? 802 votes Yes 29 % No 44 % I'm indifferent 27 %

Users feel roads are hard to see now in Google Maps when you’re not fairly zoomed in. The biggest complaint that people have is that the new colors make it difficult to view details on the map because they’re extremely washed out.

It’s unclear why Google suddenly decided to switch colors in Google Maps, but perhaps angry users can convince the company to revert to the older colors.

Comments