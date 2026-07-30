Google is making Advanced Protection easier to live with ahead of Android's sideloading changes

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google seems to be working on a way to temporarily pause Android’s Advanced Protection mode.

Users will be able to temporarily pause the feature for three hours before it automatically turns back on.

The change could make tasks like sideloading apps less frustrating while ensuring users don’t accidentally leave Advanced Protection disabled.

Google has been steadily expanding Android’s security features over the past year. Now, evidence found in Google Play Services

(version 26.30.31) suggests the company is working on a small but welcome quality-of-life improvement for Android’s Advanced Protection Mode.

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Advanced Protection is designed for users at higher risk of targeted attacks. Instead of letting users pick and choose security settings, it bundles several protections into a single switch. The trade-off is that some Android features become unavailable in exchange for stronger security.

One of those restrictions is sideloading apps. If you want to install an app from outside the Play Store, you currently have to disable Advanced Protection, complete the installation, and then remember to turn the feature back on. Our teardown reveals that Google is working on a better solution for this process.

Pausing Advanced Protection

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

We were able to enable an unreleased version of the feature that adds the option to temporarily pause Advanced Protection rather than disable it altogether.

When you try to turn the feature off, Android will display a dialog that says:

“While paused, device protection features will be turned off. They will automatically turn back on after 3 hours.”

This means users can temporarily pause Advanced Protection and complete whatever task requires it. Android will then automatically restore all protections after three hours.

Unlike Google Play Protect, which lets users pause app scanning until the next day, Advanced Protection would automatically re-enable much sooner. This reduces the chances of you forgetting to turn the feature back on and leaving your device exposed.

While sideloading is the most obvious use case for this feature, you could also use it for other things like troubleshooting apps, using enterprise tools that aren’t compatible with Advanced Protection, testing software, opening certain links, or performing other tasks that require certain protections to be temporarily turned off.

Prep for new sideloading rules? While it’s unclear when the feature might arrive, the timing is interesting.

Google recently announced that its new developer verification system will begin introducing user-facing protections on September 30, 2026, and will expand globally in 2027.

As part of that rollout, Android will introduce a more restrictive installation flow for apps from unverified developers. Although sideloading isn’t going away, installing apps from unknown or unverified sources will involve additional security checks and prompts.

Given those upcoming changes, it’s possible Google is also refining Advanced Protection to make life a little easier when these new rules kick in.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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