4 security upgrades in Android 17 you didn't know about, but will be glad to have

Google’s Android 17 update is rolling out to Pixel phones as we speak, bringing a few handy new features, including multi-tasking bubbles, expanded dark theme controls, and a redesigned screen recording UI. But while user-facing upgrades steal the limelight, Google’s developers have been quietly working away to improve the core Android OS too.

At the heart of these subtler tweaks are four key changes in Android 17: app memory limits, local network permissions, dynamic code loading restrictions, and Certificate Transparency by default. Here’s what they all mean for your smartphone’s latest and greatest OS upgrade.

What's your favorite new feature in Android 17? 1776 votes Multitasking app bubbles 32 % New screen recording UI 6 % Hide app names 17 % Expanded dark theme controls 13 % Temporary precise location access 5 % Split Wi-Fi/data quick settings toggles 11 % Satellite quick settings tile 9 % Assistant volume 7 %

Stop apps hogging your RAM

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

If you’ve ever used your phone’s “Memory Clean Up” tool when it’s feeling a bit sluggish, you may have been surprised to see an application eating up a large portion of your handset’s RAM. Often, the culprit is a memory leak. This happens when an app keeps allocating RAM but fails to release it when it’s no longer needed. Over time, memory usage can spiral out of control, causing the whole system to slow down.

Android has always had robust memory management, compressing and caching apps you aren’t using, and only closing them when it physically can’t keep them in memory any longer. But Android 17 introduces a new safeguard — App Memory Limits. The operating system now enforces per-app memory limits, enabling it to identify apps that consume excessive RAM and terminate them before they degrade overall system performance. However, any exact hard limits haven’t been disclosed.

Android 17 now kills memory-hungry apps before they slow your phone down.

The change is primarily aimed at catching badly behaved apps rather than limiting legitimate workloads. Games, video editors, and AI-powered apps can still use large amounts of memory when necessary, but developers will need to ensure their apps don’t waste resources in the long term.

For users, the benefit is simple: a single poorly optimized app should be less likely to drag down your entire smartphone. Instead of your phone gradually becoming sluggish throughout the day, Android 17 steps in to squish the bug before things get out of hand.

That comes with a trade-off, of course. Some apps with memory management bugs could crash more frequently until developers patch the issues. Though that means unmaintained, legacy apps might never receive fixes. Still, that’s preferable to those same apps silently consuming resources and degrading the experience for everything else. Especially given that a growing portion of our phones’ RAM is being consumed by on-device AI features, it’s an increasingly precious commodity.

No more spying on your home network

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

Android 17 introduces one of the platform’s biggest privacy changes in years: apps can no longer freely inspect devices on your local network.

“What?” did I hear you exclaim? That’s right: historically, Android apps could scan for other devices on any connected Wi-Fi network without requiring a dedicated permission. This was allowed so apps can find smart TVs, printers, security cameras, speakers, and home automation systems that might be core to the app’s experience. However, that comes with the drawback that any app could technically start snooping, posing both privacy and security risks.

Apps can’t silently scan your home Wi-Fi anymore.

Android 17 changes this by introducing a new ACCESS_LOCAL_NETWORK permission that is disabled by default. This is somewhat confusingly bundled under the existing NEARBY_DEVICES permission group, meaning more apps will now request access to Nearby Devices.

Apps that genuinely need access to nearby devices — such as smart home apps, printer utilities, or media streaming software — can still request permission. However, by putting visibility in the user’s hands, you can be quicker to question why that calculator app wants access to nearby devices.

Google is also encouraging developers to adopt system-managed device pickers, where Android handles discovering and presenting nearby devices for user selection. This approach prevents apps from gaining broad visibility into the local network. However, it remains opt-in for developers.

Better malware protection

Android has spent years tightening restrictions around how apps execute code to keep our data secure. But one long-standing area of vulnerability, particularly with Java, is dynamic code loading.

In simple terms, some apps can download or modify executable code after installation and then load it while running. There are legitimate uses for this approach, particularly in enterprise software or loading in only part of a game engine’s resources for a specific platform. Unfortunately, it’s also a technique frequently abused by malware developers because it’s an avenue for harmful code to be introduced after an app has already passed security reviews.

Android 17 shuts down a common malware trick: changing code after installation.

Dynamic code loading, especially when it uses remote sources, already violates Google Play policies, but Android 17 further tightens the rules, including for apps distributed outside Google’s ecosystem. Dynamically loaded native libraries must now be read-only before they can be executed (previously, this restriction was only for DEX and JAR files). If a native library can still be modified, Android simply refuses to load it, further reducing the likelihood of malicious code insertion.

Most users will never notice the change, and most mainstream apps won’t be affected. But from a security perspective, it’s another example of Google steadily reducing opportunities for malicious software to tamper with itself after installation.

Keeping your web traffic extra secure

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

Another of Android 17’s more important security upgrades is also one of its most invisible. The release enables Certificate Transparency protections by default for apps targeting Android 17, addressing a fundamental problem with how secure websites are verified.

Whenever your browser or app connects to a website over HTTPS, your smartphone relies on SSL certificates to verify that you’re communicating with the real site and not an impostor. The system generally works well, but it depends on certificate authorities issuing those certificates correctly and us trusting that they haven’t been intercepted or modified.

Certificate Transparency (CT) was introduced by Google in 2012 to improve trust in HTTPS certificates. It requires certificate authorities to publish issued certificates in public, append-only logs that can be independently audited.

Web traffic is kept even more secure with default certificate transparency checks.

On Android, certificates are still validated normally through trusted certificate authorities. CT adds an extra requirement: the certificate must also appear in public transparency logs, making it far easier to detect misissued or suspicious certificates before they cause widespread harm.

While previously an opt-in feature in Android 16, this security feature is enabled by default for all TLS connections in Android 17. However, apps can opt out of the feature either globally or on a per-domain basis.

To be clear, Android 17 isn’t suddenly encrypting websites that weren’t encrypted before. What changes is the level of verification and accountability behind the internet’s almost universal encrypted HTTPS web traffic, making it harder for malicious actors to spoof connections.

Android 17: Google’s most secure OS yet

Joe Maring / Android Authority

While Android 17 has several eye-catching, consumer-facing improvements, it’s just as much about improving trust and security. Apps get less automatic access to your data, less freedom to inspect your environment, and less opportunity to misbehave without consequences. At the same time, the operating system has become more proactive about protecting performance and enforcing security best practices.

Those might not be the most exciting Android features in recent memory, but they may end up being some of the most important.

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