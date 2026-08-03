Android 17 QPR2 Beta 2 arrives for Pixel 6a and newer devices

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s second preview release of Android 17’s Q4 feature drop is now available for testing.

Like we saw with Beta 1, support for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has ended.

Google doesn’t include any specific fixes in its release notes, but we’re checking to see what might be addressed.

For Google’s most dedicated Android fans, is there anything better than bookending your weekend with a pair of new Android Beta releases? We wrapped up last week with Google dropping Android 17 QPR1 Beta 8, and now we’re hardly wasting any time at all in getting the new week started with the latest QPR2 build.

It’s been two weeks since we got our first taste of Google’s upcoming Q4 Android release with Android 17 QPR2 Beta 1, and today Google shares that QPR2 Beta 2 is now available for testers.

Google’s release notes for QPR2 Beta 2 don’t mention any specific fixes (and oddly label this as another July release) but we’re already downloading and getting ready to install for ourselves to see if we get any resolution for issues like that weird Pixel date bug.

Like we saw with QPR2 Beta 1, this build no longer supports the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which will both turn five years old prior to QPR2’s stable release — and marking the end of their Google update support. If you’ve got a Pixel 6a or newer, though, and are interested in joining the testing community, you can go ahead and register your handset with the Android Beta Program.

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