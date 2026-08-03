Android 17 QPR2 Beta 1 is randomly sending Pixels to a date that doesn't exist

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The Android 17 QPR2 Beta 1 update is causing a rare bug that randomly changes the displayed date.

The issue appears in the quick settings date readout.

The status bar time, calendar, and task apps remain accurate and unaffected.

It’s always expected that an Android beta will have bugs. It’s what they’re for — find all the bugs and (hopefully) fix them before the stable update comes out. Usually, those bugs come down to things like app crashes, system freezes, or battery drains. But the Android 17 QPR2 Beta 1 has done something I never expected on my Pixel 10 Pro: reinvent time as we know it.

It all started one morning when it was almost 4 AM, and as I pulled down my quick settings panel to turn off dark mode, I saw the date, which was July 28th at the time, suddenly become “0 Jan.” I’m not sure if I should call that January 0th or Jan 0rd, but either way, it was an odd thing to witness. A reboot fixed it, but then the next day the same bug happened again, this time setting the date back to Wednesday, January 1st. That made a bit more sense, given January 1st was indeed a Wednesday, but even so, this is a strange bug.

I’m not the only person who is having this weird little bug. I mentioned it on a related Reddit thread, and at least one other Pixel user commented that they, too, have a Pixel that thinks it is a flux capacitor.

I’m not sure what would cause a bug like this, but if you’re in the QPR2 Beta 1 and encounter it, a reboot fixes it. I wouldn’t bother, though. The time in the status bar remains correct, and the calendar and tasks apps are unaffected, so there is no reason to panic.

I imagine this will be fixed in one of the beta updates we get before Android 17 QPR2 becomes stable. Have you encountered this date-altering bug or anything else weird and funny in the latest beta? I’d love to hear about it.

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